FORT WAYNE — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, has announced he will host a Service Academy Day at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base on Saturday, April 18.
A comprehensive overview of the respective academies and their admissions processes will be provided to students who are interested in attending one of the five U.S. service academies. Afterward, an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the 122nd Fighter Wing will be offered to those interested in attending.
The briefing will be held at the Air National Guard Base at 3005 Ferguson Road, Fort Wayne. Doors will open for registration at 9:30 a.m. and the event is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. The five service academies include:
United States Military Academy (West Point, NY)
United States Naval Academy (Annapolis, MD)
United States Coast Guard Academy (New London, CT)
United States Merchant Marine Academy (Kings Point, NY)
United States Air Force Academy (Colorado Springs, CO)
The value of an appointment to a service academy is equivalent to a $400,000 scholarship. To RSVP for the briefing on April 18, email RepBanksAcademies@mail.house.gov with all attendees listed along with their full names, driver's license numbers, and dates of birth.
“Students and their parents and/or guardians will have the extraordinary opportunity to meet representatives from each the five service academies.” said Rep. Banks.
“I am proud that young Hoosiers and their families are willing to invest a part of their day, and their lives, to their future and the future of our country.”
