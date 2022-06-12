The end of the school year means summer reading programs are in full swing at libraries throughout the four-county region.
While most libraries have a common theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” there are many ways to explore while encouraging reading.
The Butler Public Library is filled with all sorts of imagery, including part of a sunken ship, sea life, “anything that has to do with the ocean,” explained children’s librarian Teya Treesh. Next to her desk is a bag of pirate eye patches for a story session in Butler’s Maxton Park.
“I have a treasure hunt planned,” she said. “That’s going to be come and do it as you want in the library. They can come in and do a scavenger hunt to find some jewels or treasure.”
Treesh’s primary goal is to get children to work in groups. “I’m really big on family engagement and engagement in general,” she said.
The first program at Butler featured Roz Puppets this past Monday. A future program is a sink or float activity geared toward preschool children.
“I have a board game that I created for Oceans of Possibilities which is a lot like ‘Chutes and Ladders,’” Treesh said. A family interactive movie event is planned. McDonald’s of Butler will display comic strips made by children of various ages.
Teens can make sea shell wind chimes and play a large-scale game of “Battleship.” Teens will also have their own LEGO event to assemble a replica of the Titanic.
All programs at Butler take place at 1:30 p.m., shortly after summer classes dismiss at Butler Elementary and Eastside Junior-Senior High School. Story sessions start at 3 p.m. to give parents an opportunity to participate with their children.
The timing was just right for the Kendallville Public Library.
“It was really perfect for us this year because we have our new saltwater fish tank,” adult services manager Leah Dresser said.
“We really don’t care what people read — that’s for all ages — we just want people to read,” she said. “We give them book marks, and every time they read 20 minutes, they can enter to win one of our grand prizes.” Adults can enter to win a hat, towel or visor.
Adult grand prizes include an outdoor, inflatable projector screen, a Ninja blender and zero gravity chairs to name a few, Dresser said.
“Participation has been great so far,” she said. “It’s finally starting to feel like pre-COVID numbers as far as summer reading participation. It’s really great to get people back in the building.”
Earlier this week, a tea party for all ages attracted more than 50 people, Dresser noted.
The library partners with the Kendallville Learning Center for a variety of programs and activities, including budget-friendly meal preparation and euchre tournaments.
Additional activities include making sea glass bottles and sand art projects, movie matinees — one for children and one for adults.
Activities also take place at the Limberlost branch in Rome City, she said.
“Another thing we try to do is a lot of family programs, where people of all ages can come,” Dresser said. Family chalk art is planned for June 30, where spaces in the parking lot will be roped off for decoration. A family trivia night takes place once each month.
The library also has a program room where children can come in to do a different craft or project at their leisure. The maker space will have a different project every two weeks.
Scheduled programs include the Soaring Hawk raptor program and the Roz Puppets.
“I am so proud to work here,” Dresser said. “We have a library of things people can use.
“I really love when people come for the first time, and when they’re so excited, they tell other people.”
The Garrett Public Library will feature a Science Central water demonstration. Water-themed movies will be shown throughout the summer reading program.
The Eckhart Public Library will feature a screening of “Jaws” in Rieke Park and is hosting Mr. Jim for an ocean adventure program.
The Waterloo-Grant Township Public Library will feature “Finding Nemo” as a family movie, plus ocean bingo and an ocean cupcake decorating class.
Exotic Aquatics and Pets of Kendallville will visit Noble County Public Library branches to teach children about animals that live in the oceans and forests, including an up-close and personal look at live critters. Exotic Aquatics will visit the Albion branch June 21, the Cromwell branch on June 22 and the Avilla branch June 23.
Participants in the NCPL summer reading program are invited to download a check sheet and check off a fish for every 20 minutes spent reading.
Summer reading at the LaGrange County Public Library continues through July 30, with activities at the LaGrange, Shipshewana and Topeka branches.
Ocean-themed movies with free popcorn take place at 1 p.m. each Monday in June at the LaGrange branch. All ages are welcome.
A Bermuda Triangle escape room family activity will take place June 28 and July 1 at the LaGrange branch. Space is limited and families are asked to call or visit the LaGrange branch to register for a time.
The Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County is hosting the Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibit through July 17. The library also has a display about Steuben County waterways.
It will host a family program at 1 p.m. Monday, “Save Our Oceans,” featuring live animals. On June 21, the library will feature a make a sea creature activity. Come to the library July 12 for beach tic-tac-toe.
Summer reading continues through July 23. For more information, visit the library’s website.
Naturalists from Pokagon State Park will be at the Fremont Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Monday for a program all about turtles. Registration is required to attend.
The Fremont library will host an interactive family movie and a kids-friendly showing of “Treasure Island” in June.
July activities include a visit with live animals from the Zoomobile, a naturalist from Pokagon State Park with a talk about the water cycle, a Science Central program and a foam party. Check the library’s website for dates and times.
