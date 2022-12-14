Food pantry is tonight
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will have its pre-Christmas distribution from 5-7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 14.
The food pantry is located at Butler Christian Community Church — formerly known as Butler United Methodist Church — at 501 W. Green St.
The food pantry serves residents in the DeKalb Eastern school district as well as Franklin Township.
For more information, call the church office, 868-2980 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Butler Main Street announces gingerbread house contest
BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association has announced a gingerbread house contest.
Entries will be displayed at the Butler Public Library through Thursday.
Entries must be picked up no later than 6 p.m. Thursday.
Judging will be in the following age groups: 5-6, 7-10, 11-14, 15-18 and 19 and up. Judging will take place the week of Dec. 5. Winners will be announced on Main Street’s Facebook page Dec. 9, with prizes given to the winner of each age group.
Sewer district board meets Dec. 21
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
The public is invited to attend.
This meeting is one week earlier than normal due to the Christmas holiday.
Winter market comes to Butler
BUTLER — A winter market will be in Butler each Friday at The Refuge Community Church (formerly the Butler Church of Christ), 173 W. Oak St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 and Jan. 6 through April 28.
The winter market will feature crafts, baked goods and handmade items.
For more information, contact Melissa Herrmann at mherrmann@thymeforyew.com.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Humane society seeks animal fosters
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Humane Society has posted on Facebook seeking fosters for dogs and cats.
“Being a foster can be a very rewarding experience and is a great opportunity to help out the animals in your community, even if you can’t adopt,” the group posted. The post continues to say the shelter provides most supplies and provides some training in neonatal care.
Fosters must have previous experience with having their own animals and a veterinarian check is required. Fosters must be willing to travel as needed and live in the general area.
For more information, call the shelter during business hours or visit the website, dekalbhumanesociety.org.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday each month.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Church news
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church will hold dinner church at 4 p.m. Sundays at the Refuge Community Church, 173 W. Oak St., Butler.
