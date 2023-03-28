BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association is encouraging people to “Chair-ish Butler” as local and area artists will transform Adirondack-style chairs into pieces of art.
When finished, the chairs will be on display throughout Butler from mid-June until the Harvest Festival in October. The chairs will be auctioned off during the Harvest Festival. Proceeds from the auction benefit Butler Main Street’s mission to stimulate economic development through organization, promotion and design.
Last year, Butler Main Street held a windmill decorating contest with sponsors and artists able to paint windmills in any manner they wish. At auction, the windmills raised over $6,300.
Main Street secretary Shannon Carpenter explained businesses, families or individuals can sponsor a chair for $200. Twenty chairs will be available for sponsorship on a first-come, first-served basis.
“I am so excited to get this project off the ground,” Main Street president Tracey Robideau said. “The response we had the last two summers has been amazing.
“I can’t wait to see these beautiful pieces of art throughout downtown Butler.”
Sponsors can have their own artists or ask to be paired with one, Carpenter said. Main Street is looking for both sponsors and artists.
Artists will work with sponsors to determine the theme for their chair. The only requirements are that all designs be family-friendly, without vulgar or obscene content.
All chairs are to be returned to Main Street by early June.
Artists wishing to participate or people seeking sponsorship information are asked to contact Carpenter at 316-7793 or by email at shannon@dekalbchamberpartnership.com.
