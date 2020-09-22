340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
New materials available
Biography: “Grand” by Sara Schaefer.
Society: “Show Them You’re Good: A Portrait of Boys in the City of Angels the Year Before College” by Jeff Hobbs.
Cooking, food and wine: “Cooking for One: Scaled Recipes, No-Waste Solutions and Time-Saving Tips” from America’s Text Kitchen.
Religion and spirituality: “Something Worth Doing” by Jane Kirkpatrick.
Teen: “The Mandie Collection” by Lois Gladys Leppard.
Children: “The Mandie Collection” by Lois Gladys Leppard. “A Little Space for Me” by Jennifer Gray Olson. “Alice’s Farm: A Rabbit’s Tale” by Maryrose Wood. “Captain Underpants and the Revolting Revenge of the Radioactive Robo-Boxers” by Dav Pilkey. “Gurple and Preen: A Broken Crayon Cosmic Adventure” by Linda Sue Park. “Interrupting Cow” by Jane Yolen. “Max Einstein Saves the Future” by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein.
Family Fun Night
The library’s Family Fun Night event will take a different form in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A virtual bingo game is now taking place through Oct. 29. Cards that include six basket tickets may be purchased for $5 at the library’s circulation desk.
Each Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, one number will be called and posted on the library’s grand hall and digital sign, as well as on Facebook, website, Instagram. Each Tuesday, two numbers will drawn.
Multiple bingos can be won on the same card. Winners should bring their cards to the library to receive two basket tickets.
Visit the library to view some of the baskets, with more photos to be posted. Basket drawings will be held on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Library guidelines
Library staff will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day. Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
Library programs
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
