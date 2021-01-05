BUTLER — It might be fall into the category of winning ugly, but the result is what counts as far as Eastside is concerned after surviving a challenge from a gritty DeKalb team Tuesday.
Despite a 3-12 record coming in, the Barons made the Blazers work for a 36-33 win.
“We got away with a win, so that’s what matters,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said afterwards.
The Blazers improved to 8-4 in all games, but needed a defensive stop late and two Sullivan Kessler free throws with 8.9 seconds remaining to close out the win.
Eastside clung to a one-point lead after Mataya Bireley hit one of two tosses with 30.9 seconds left.
DeKalb called timeout with 25.1 seconds left, but turned the ball over, and with time running out, fouled Kessler.
The Barons had one last chance, but a three at the buzzer hit the rim and bounced away.
“It was a good look for us. Unfortunately, it just didn’t go down,” first-year DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said.
“When they got up six points, I felt like maybe my team might let down or give up, but they came back and hit some shots.
“It was good to see that,” he continued. “I can’t say that’s happened every game. It was good to see them fight and make a run. I thought we did a good job of attacking and finding the open girl for the open look.”
Kessler finished with 15 points and Grace Kreischer had eight points for Eastside. DeKalb was led by Maddie Hickman’s 14 points.
Eastside took a 29-21 lead late in the third when Kessler scored after a DeKalb miss, but Hickman added a transition score of her own.
Following a Blazer turnover early in the fourth, DeKalb’s Sarah Brown cashed in on a second-chance opportunity.
Kessler’s driving layup pushed the margin back to six, but Hickman had a layup for the Barons, and after a turnover, Morgann Leslie nailed a three from the left wing to make it 31-30 with 3 minutes, 41 seconds to play.
Kessler rebounded a teammate’s miss and scored, but DeKalb’s Lillie Cone drilled a three from the right corner to even the score with 1:57 left.
The teams swapped turnovers on consecutive possessions before Bireley’s free throw put Eastside back on top.
Lortie liked his team’s defensive effort, but the offense, and particularly free-throw shooting, were sore spots.
“Defensively, I thought we did a pretty darn job of executing,” he said. “Offensively, we’ve got to hit shots. We struggled again from the field, and 8 out of 16 at the free throw line isn’t good enough.”
The 15-foot line was a trouble spot the entire game for the hosts, who missed three bonus opportunities in the first half and one in the fourth quarter.
“I think we forced some shots in the first half, which is out of character,” Lortie continued. “We just need to run our stuff and be Eastside, and we’ll be fine.”
Both teams have conference home games Friday. Eastside hosts Fairfield in a Northeast Corner Conference game and DeKalb hosts New Haven in a Northeast 8 matchup.
Eastside 27, DeKalb JV 15
DeKalb led 4-3 after a quarter, but Eastside led at the next two stops, including 17-11 after the third before pulling away.
Kaylie Hertig scored nine points to lead Eastside. Baylee Doster and Scout Warner had four points each for DeKalb.
