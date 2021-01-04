BUTLER — A new administration brought with it a number of changes in Butler in 2020.
More changes could be coming in 2021.
“We’ve got some things working that I think are going to be big,” Mayor Mike Hartman said. “As we get more traction going forward and get comfortable with everything, I just think brighter things are on the horizon for Butler and, honestly, I think it’s been long overdue.”
New to city government, Hartman was sworn in Jan. 1, 2020, along with new City Council members Gale Ryan and Bill White.
At the first city meetings of the year, newly elected District 1 council member Eric Dohner resigned to become Butler’s street superintendent. He became city superintendent over all of the utilities later in 2020.
A Republican caucus selected Tracey Hawkins to represent District 1. In early fall, longtime District 3 council member Tammy Davis resigned, citing a move out of Butler. Gary Miller, a retired Butler firefighter and member of the city’s park board, was appointed to that seat.
Several departments gained new leadership.
Also at the first meeting of the year, Hartman announced the position of public works manager had been eliminated and that Dan Hudson no longer was employed by the City of Butler.
About midway through 2020, Police Chief Jim Nichols announced his retirement from the police force. Retired Indiana State Police Detective Mark Heffelfinger, a Butler native, was chosen to lead the police department.
Later in the year, Scott Lanning became interim wastewater superintendent, replacing a longtime employee in that position.
Aside from all of the personnel changes, one major cosmetic improvement happened with the cleanup of the former Butler Company property on South Broadway. The complex was destroyed in a March 2015 arson fire.
“After sitting there for 5-1/2 years, finally getting it cleaned up where you can actually see bare ground and dirt out there and not a bunch of rubble, that has really caught people’s eyes,” Hartman said.
Forest River has an agreement with the city to temporarily store some of its finished recreational trailers on the site while the city completes an infrastructure project at Forest River’s East Main Street property.
Hartman said there has been interest, but nothing concrete, in developing the former Butler Co. property.
“I’ve been working, and I have another meeting later in January that could turn out to be a positive for the Butler Co. site,” he said. “We’re early into it right now, but we may have a good option. We’ve been working with someone to figure out the best route to go with that property.”
Despite COVID, Butler Days, the Harvest Festival and Christmas Festival all took place with adjustments and consultation with the DeKalb County Health Department.
Another accomplishment was the hiring of Mike Fry as Butler’s first code enforcement officer.
“Almost weekly, I’m receiving comments or texts from people that Butler is looking cleaner,” Hartman said. “That just shows you the city is going in the right direction.”
With help from utility consultant Dave Wagner, Butler is making headway on its long-term wastewater control plan.
“Everything’s been pretty much finalized,” Hartman said. “There’s a few things we have to do, and we should be ready to start on that in the spring. We’re ready for the build part now. That’s going to be a big expense, and it’s something that’s not going to happen overnight.” Construction is anticipated to last more than a year.
With some adjustments to a weir in March, Butler has seen a dramatic reduction in the number of combined sewer overflow (CSO) events, dropping from 27 in 2019 to only 10 last year. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management wants that to be in single digits.
Before March, Hartman explained the weir had been set about 8 inches lower than it was supposed to be, resulting in more CSO events.
Two new attractions should be in full use in 2021.
The International Monster Truck Museum has purchased the former Eagles lodge on West Main Street and is in the process of renovating the building for its new home this spring.
“That was a good addition to the city. I think it’s definitely going to be a plus as they get going,” the mayor said. “I think it’s going to be a huge draw.”
A new, 18-hole disc golf course is just about finished in Maxton Park. “That’s a very nice feather in the cap for Butler,” Hartman stated. “We’ve been getting a lot of good feedback from the Fort Wayne Disc Golf group. They’re planning on doing some tournaments here. I think that was money well-spent.”
New businesses open in Butler include the Amendment, Nana’s Gift Shoppe and Cupbearer coffee house. In 2021, Gump’s BBQ will open a storefront in downtown Butler.
JD Axle purchased the former Hendrickson Suspension building on West Cherry Street. Initial plans were to manufacture axles for trailers, but a planned secondary business as a body and paint repair and fabrication shop for semis, recreational vehicles and motor homes has blossomed.
A complete rebuild of the 100 and 200 blocks of High Street was finished in 2020. “That was a pretty high dollar expense, but anybody who has traveled that road (knows) it was very torn up,” Hartman said. “That’s a very traveled thoroughfare. We’ve had a lot of good comments on it.”
The mayor wants to see some movement on two long-needed utility projects: south side sewer improvements and replacement of water and sewer lines on North Broadway.
“There’s been talk for 4-5 years about doing some work on the North Broadway water and sewer lines,” he said. “We tried to get a grant on (the south side sewer project) two different times and were turned down.
“Not that they’re going to get done in 2021, (but) we need to start doing our homework on those two projects,” Hartman stated. “We just can’t sit here and talk about them for the next 5-6 years and not do any homework or some studies on them. Until we sit down and start doing our homework, we’re not going to know what the costs are and what we’re going to have to do to pay for it.”
Pouring new sidewalks in 2021 is a must, Hartman said.
“I don’t know if it’s going to be a cost-share between the city and the residents or if we’re going to go after some grants, I just don’t know,” he said. “When I found out we haven’t poured any sidewalks in eight or nine years, I was just amazed. How can you let an infrastructure like that go? It’s going to take a long time to get caught up.”
Housing is another goal for the mayor.
The DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, led by Anton King, will apply for a grant to hire a consultant to look at the housing situation throughout the county.
“There was also discussion of possibly talking with some of the industries to see if they were interested in participating in this study,” Hartman said. “They’ve had some success in other counties with this initiative.”
Hartman is open to creating a tax-increment finance district in Butler to bring new business to the community. “That’s very attractive to industries,” he said. King has been involved in preliminary discussions.
Turning to utility departments, the mayor said it will be important going forward to plan for major equipment purchases.
In 2020, a new sewer-vac truck, dump truck, leaf vacuum and street sweeper, totaling nearly $800,000, were purchased to replace aging equipment in the street and wastewater departments.
“Looking back, every piece of equipment we replaced was 20 years old or older,” Hartman said. “That got me asking Eric (Dohner), ‘Is there a 3-, 5-, 10- or 15-year plan?’ We really don’t have a master plan on equipment purchases.
“Coming into this, I’ve always felt you need to run this as a business, and for you to not have a plan 5-10 years down the road on equipment purchases and your wants and needs, I just find that kind of major,” he said. “We’re working to get a plan going forward so we’re not buying $800,000 worth of equipment in one year, that we kind of spread this out a little bit and make it a little more palatable.
“Luckily, (Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck) has done a good job with our money and we have a really good budget, but it would be nice if we didn’t have to go that route.”
Hartman and Dohner also want to take that planning approach with all of the departments. Training will be a point of emphasis going forward.
“We definitely do a lot more training amongst the departments,” Hartman said. “A lot of it’s going to be safety training that we’ve probably neglected over the years. We’re going to set up a training plan going forward and do more training than what these guys have done in years past.”
The fire department will need to replace air tanks used at fire scenes in the future. The police department replaced all sidearms issued to officers. The police department hopes to bring back several community events in 2021.
The changes in leadership, department heads and council membership aren’t replaceable, but the mayor believes fresh eyes are beneficial in the long run.
“We’ve had a lot of inexperience come in on that, but I also think it’s fresh eyes and a lot of fresh ideas,” Hartman said. “I think you’ve seen what it’s starting to do. It’s taking traction, and people are getting excited.
“If you have turnover like that, you might get into a lull and kind of spin your wheels for a while, but I don’t think we did,” he continued. “Everybody who’s come into these new positions has hit the ground running and has really moved things forward several notches.”
Hartman went old-school, classic rock as he looks to Butler’s future.
“I’ve even told this to my wife, and she thinks I’m crazy, but it keeps coming back to this one song that keeps playing in my mind by Bachman-Turner Overdrive. It’s ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.’
“I feel what we’ve done in 2020, we’re happy with. We’re going in the right direction, but honestly, you haven’t seen anything yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.