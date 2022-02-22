St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district meeting is Wednesday
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68, Spencerville.
The public is invited to attend.
Butler food pantry will be open Wednesday
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will hold its next distribution from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Pickle Festival meeting is Monday, volunteers needed
ST. JOE — Organizers of the 2022 St. Joe Pickle Festival will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at Pizza Subs & BBQ, 519 Washington St. in St. Joe.
Organizers would like to have all kinds of events, contests and games, but there is a desperate need for volunteers to make this a fun festival for everyone.
Interested people are asked to come to the meeting or reach out to Christine Weirauch at 615-3344.
DeKalb County Youth Shooting Sports announces meetings
ST. JOE — The DeKalb County Youth Shooting Sports Foundation will hold call-out meetings at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 and at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at the St. Joe Valley Conservation Club, 5871 CR 60, St. Joe.
Interested athletes along with a parent are required to attend one of the meetings. This is the kickoff meeting for the DeKalb and Eastside high school teams and the St. Joe Valley youth team.
Athletes will learn firearm safety and learn the sport of clay target shooting. There is no minimum age to join. Athletes need to be physically and mentally mature enough to safely handle a 12-gauge or 20-gauge shotgun.
Athletes will have the opportunity to compete as teams or individuals at local, state and national competitions.
Museum toy trade expo planned for March 12
BUTLER — The International Monster Truck Museum, 541 W. Main St., will host a collectible memorabilia and toy trade expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
Monster truck collectors and rare memorabilia items will be available. Food vendors will also be on site.
A $5 donation will be collected for admission. Children ages 3 and under are admitted free.
The admission includes entry into the expo and monster truck museum.
Casino fundraising event is April 29
BUTLER — Go Big or Go Home Small Town Event promotions is hosting a casino night to raise funds for exploited children awareness.
The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway.
Tickets are $60 each or $110 per couple and includes casino games, dinner, beverages, dancing and guest speakers.
Church news
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church will hold dinner church at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cupbearer Cafe, 111 S. Broadway.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.