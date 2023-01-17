BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board held its annual reorganization meeting Monday.
The meeting ended with a patron being denied permission to address the board on an undisclosed topic.
Newly-elected board members Kelly Brown, Richard Musser and Sherri Strock took their oaths of office.
Leon Steury was re-elected president. Brown was elected vice president and Strock was re-elected as secretary.
Prior to the votes, Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell outlined the duties of each office.
Steury was nominated by Phil Carpenter and seconded by Strock. Last year’s vice president, Craig Davis, was nominated by Mat Snyder.
Candidates were voted upon in the order in which they were nominated. Steury was approved 4-1, with Snyder voting no.
Brown was nominated to be vice president, seconded by Strock. She was approved by a 4-1 vote, again with Snyder voting no. Strock was approved as secretary without objection.
Steury, Brown and Strock will also serve in those positions on the district’s board of finance.
Riverdale Elementary School Principal Brennen Kitchen said Remington Keener was winner of the school’s spelling bee. Isaias Oney was runner-up.
Butler Elementary School Principal Kim Clark said Carter Sobol won the school’s spelling bee and Mya Brown was runner-up.
Eastside Principal Orie Foster congratulated the club bowling team for winning the team sectional championship. The team competes in the regional this Saturday.
Students of the month will be recognized each month in grades 9-12, he said. Perks include a T-shirt recognizing their accomplishment, and for students who drive, will be the use of a parking space in the main parking lot.
Junior high students and staff members also receive special recognition.
The board approved the following contracts: Whitney Kiessling, Eastside, special education; Joel Luckey, Northeastern Indiana Special Education Cooperative, county director; Stephanie Sharp, NEISEC Bright Horizons supervisor; and Casey Hogestyn, Impact Institute, construction trades.
DeKalb Eastern operates as the business agent for the special education cooperative and the Impact Institute.
The board accepted retirement notices from bus driver Chris Steury, bus driver, and Butler Elementary custodian Kim Hullinger.
These resignations were accepted: Casey Whitman, Butler Elementary, NEISEC ED teacher; Tarese Ballentine, Eastside food service; Ashlee Comment, Butler Elementary aide; Kimberly Luke Sherer, NEISEC assistant director; and Christy Whitman, Butler Elementary office aide.
Davis raised several questions with Sherer’s resignation.
“Did Kimberly state a reason?” Davis asked.
“We did not discuss,” Steury replied.
“But we can do exit interviews, though, right?” Davis continued.
“Not at a board meeting,” Steury said.
“Not at a board meeting, but I mean, did she give one? Did she offer to do it or did she not want to discuss it?”
“We are not going to discuss personnel at a board meeting,” Steury replied. “If you want to follow up later with a building principal, that’s fine.”
Prior to the meeting, patron Lynn Reinhart requested permission to address the board about an undisclosed topic.
“Mr. Reinhart, your request is being denied,” Steury said. “You cannot just write down columns and make up any other business. We have rules.”
Later, board members were given opportunities to speak. Brown asked if future board meetings could be recorded and posted to the district’s website. Conwell replied in the affirmative.
Musser and Davis encouraged gathered patrons to reach out to them about issues.
“I am very sympathetic with those that would like to speak,” Musser said. “We have rules, and I think they’re good rules, and they’re easy to follow.
“I don’t see that being done.
“I am open for any of you to call me and talk to me,” Musser continued. “Some of you have. We just cannot personnel things.
“I don’t know what you want to talk about,” he said. “I don’t know if the administration knows what you want to talk about.”
“We never will if we don’t get the opportunity to speak,” patron Steve Eck stated from the audience.
“You can call me any time you want,” Musser said. “I will talk to anybody. I am one of seven. I back this administration; I see nothing that has been done wrong yet. That doesn’t mean they’re not going to make mistakes.
“We’ll work it out, but we have to communicate, and it has to be done through a chain,” he said. “I don’t think that’s being done.”
Davis thanked the attendees. “Continue to reach out,” he said. “Several of you have. Questions do get asked. You just cannot see them, but they are being asked.”
