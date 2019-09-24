Lila Draper

BUTLER — Lila M. Draper, 82, of Butler, died Sept. 18, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Doris Hummon

BUTLER — Doris L. Hummon, 100, died Sept. 17, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Charles Bavis

AUBURN — Charles L. “Chuck” Bavis, 71, of Auburn, died Sept. 14, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Ross Dohm

AUBURN — Ross Edward Dohm, 19, of Auburn, died Sept. 16, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Dolores Souder

AUBURN — Dolores H. Souder, 94, of Auburn, died Sept. 15, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Louise Troehler

AUBURN — Louise C. Troehler, 71, of Auburn, died Sept. 13, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services handled arrangements.

Peter Tzeschlock

AUBURN — Peter R. Tzeschlock, 73, of Auburn, died Sept. 16, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Henry Williamson Jr.

SPENCERVILLE — Henry H. Williamson Jr., 67, of Spencerville, died Sept. 12, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Clyde Handshoe

WATERLOO — Clyde Handshoe, 67, of Waterloo, died Sept. 20, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Dolores Kepler

HAMILTON — Dolores A. Kepler, 90, of Hamilton, died Sept. 14, 2019.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.

Mary Eicher

WOODBURN — Mary W. Eicher, 88, of Woodburn, died Sept. 18, 2019.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Clyde McEntarfer

ASHLEY — Clyde Earl McEntarfer, 99, of Ashley, died Sept. 19, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

James Burnham

ANGOLA — James K. Burnham, 87, of Angola, died Sept. 16, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Jasmyne Hensley

ANGOLA — Jasmyne Nicole “Jazzy” Hensley, 24, of Angola and formerly of Coldwater, Michigan, died Sept. 17, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Alys Sirk

ANGOLA — Alys Orrell Sirk, 76, of Angola, died Sept. 17, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Carl Unger

ANGOLA — Carl Unger, 81, of Angola, died Sept. 15, 2019.

Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Dudley Luzadder

FREMONT — Dudley E. Luzadder, 92, of Snow Lake, Fremont, died Aug. 10, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements

Benjamin Puthoff

FREMONT — Benjamin Edwin Puthoff, 49, of Fremont, died Sept. 14, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Alta Harman

KENDALLVILLE — Alta LaVerne Harman, 93, of Kendallville, died Sept. 15, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Floyd Reith

KENDALLVILLE — Floyd E. “Bud” Reith, 93, of Kendallville, died Sept. 16, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Sandra Moore

ALBION — Sandra Kaye Moore, 70, of Albion, died Sept. 13, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.