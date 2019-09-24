Lila Draper
BUTLER — Lila M. Draper, 82, of Butler, died Sept. 18, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Doris Hummon
BUTLER — Doris L. Hummon, 100, died Sept. 17, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Charles Bavis
AUBURN — Charles L. “Chuck” Bavis, 71, of Auburn, died Sept. 14, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ross Dohm
AUBURN — Ross Edward Dohm, 19, of Auburn, died Sept. 16, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dolores Souder
AUBURN — Dolores H. Souder, 94, of Auburn, died Sept. 15, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Louise Troehler
AUBURN — Louise C. Troehler, 71, of Auburn, died Sept. 13, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services handled arrangements.
Peter Tzeschlock
AUBURN — Peter R. Tzeschlock, 73, of Auburn, died Sept. 16, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Henry Williamson Jr.
SPENCERVILLE — Henry H. Williamson Jr., 67, of Spencerville, died Sept. 12, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Clyde Handshoe
WATERLOO — Clyde Handshoe, 67, of Waterloo, died Sept. 20, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Dolores Kepler
HAMILTON — Dolores A. Kepler, 90, of Hamilton, died Sept. 14, 2019.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.
Mary Eicher
WOODBURN — Mary W. Eicher, 88, of Woodburn, died Sept. 18, 2019.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Clyde McEntarfer
ASHLEY — Clyde Earl McEntarfer, 99, of Ashley, died Sept. 19, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
James Burnham
ANGOLA — James K. Burnham, 87, of Angola, died Sept. 16, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Jasmyne Hensley
ANGOLA — Jasmyne Nicole “Jazzy” Hensley, 24, of Angola and formerly of Coldwater, Michigan, died Sept. 17, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Alys Sirk
ANGOLA — Alys Orrell Sirk, 76, of Angola, died Sept. 17, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Carl Unger
ANGOLA — Carl Unger, 81, of Angola, died Sept. 15, 2019.
Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Dudley Luzadder
FREMONT — Dudley E. Luzadder, 92, of Snow Lake, Fremont, died Aug. 10, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements
Benjamin Puthoff
FREMONT — Benjamin Edwin Puthoff, 49, of Fremont, died Sept. 14, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Alta Harman
KENDALLVILLE — Alta LaVerne Harman, 93, of Kendallville, died Sept. 15, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Floyd Reith
KENDALLVILLE — Floyd E. “Bud” Reith, 93, of Kendallville, died Sept. 16, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Sandra Moore
ALBION — Sandra Kaye Moore, 70, of Albion, died Sept. 13, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
