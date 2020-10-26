Last week, I turned back the clock to Eastside’s regional volleyball championship team.
This week, I’m going to mostly focus on two seasons — 2003 and 2004.
These represent two of the most successful back-to-back seasons in program history, both coached by Bobbie Thompson.
The 2003 team finished 21-13 and captured a sectional championship. The next year, the Blazers were a little better, finishing 24-8. They won the Northeast Corner Conference tournament, but lost in the sectional.
The 2003 squad had winning streaks of five and six matches, and won the Northeast Corner Invitational.
In the NECC tournament, Eastside swept Prairie Heights and Fairfield in pool matches and defeated West Noble in three sets to reach the championship match. There, Lakeland, who defeated the Blazers in the regular season, won in two sets.
Drawing a bye in sectional play, Eastside regrouped to sweep both Churubusco and Central Noble.
The Blazers advanced to the Class 2A regional at Oak Hill High School, unique in that its gymnasium is partially below ground level. Third-ranked Adams Central, who reached the state semi-finals, eliminated Eastside in three sets.
After splitting its first six matches, the 2004 team had a stretch where it won 17 of its next 18, including a win over then Class 2A No. 6 Wheeler in the Norse Classic tournament at Northfield High School.
Eastside swept West Noble, Churubusco and Prairie Heights in pool play, and dispatched Central Noble in three sets in the title match. The Cougars, who had beaten the Blazers in regular-season play, turned the tables, winning the sectional match in four sets.
The centerpieces of each team were middle hitters Ashley Everhart and Leah Haywood, known as the “Blonde Bombers.”
Haywood led the 2003 edition with 298 kills and added 256 the following season. Everhart was close behind with 230 kills in 2003 and led the team with 468 the following year.
Everhart holds the Eastside record with 1,349 career kills and Haywood is sixth with 825. Everhart has six of the top seven spots for kills in a match, topped by her record 28 against Garrett in 2005.
Everhart also has the most blocks in a match with 21 against Leo in 2004, and most career blocks with 565. Haywood is right behind with 521 career blocks.
Running the offense was setter Rebecca Ruckman. She had 608 assists in 2003. The next year, she set the school record with 793 assists. She is also Eastside’s all-time leader with 2,213 assists and 48 in a single match.
Defensively, Eastside had solid back row players in Connie Lehrman (270 digs in 2003, 512 in 2004) and Linsey Dielman (250 digs in 2003 and a school-record 553 digs in 2004).
Going farther back, Eastside had two-year runs of 17 and 15 wins in 1977 and 1978, 16 and 15 wins in 1983 and 1984 and 19 and 15 wins in 1994 and 1995, all under the single-class format.
The 1977 and 1995 teams captured sectional championships, while the 1983 team won the NECC regular-season title.
The 1977 team, coached by Pat Markey, defeated Angola, Fremont and DeKalb to win its own sectional, but lost to South Bend Riley in three sets at the Goshen Regional. That team won 13 of its 15 matches through the sectional.
The 1978 squad, guided by Kathy Eyster, got on a similar roll, winning 11 straight matches before losing to DeKalb in its first sectional match in three sets.
Players on those teams should be familiar with Eastside basketball lore of the late 1970s, with Mary Jo Baughman, Amy Hampel, Lisa Johnson and Sunda Obendorf in the mix. Also on the rosters in one or both seasons were Christy Baker, Laurie Culler, Sandy Hood, Vickie Keener, Connie Oberlin, Kathy Ray, Cheri Schmucker and Terry Stine.
The 1983 and 1984 teams featured Tammy Ault, Mindy Baker, Shanna Crowl, Michelle Freese, Barb Haines, Shelley Haley, Yvette Harrold, Connie Hite, Jody Lepper, Jacki Moore, Karen Schmucker, Dawn Snyder and Lisa Vinson, and were coached by Scott Clifford.
The 1984 season was the last to feature the running clock, with a handful of sets ending before one team reached 15 points. Three sets this season were decided by 14-12 scores.
That team ran off 10 straight wins before losing to West Noble in the NECC tournament championship match. DeKalb, which lost to Eastside during the regular season, defeated the Blazers in sectional play.
The 1994 and 1995 teams, both coached by Kerri Willard, featured Susan Barron, Natalie Brown, Holly DuBois, Kelly Carpenter, Melissa Cook, Missy Czaja, Alison Edgar, Michelle Fetters, Amii Johnson, Amanda Levy, Denise Marr, Devan Marr, Heidi Miller, Lindsay Mitchener, Trish Shilling, Jackie Smith, Rachel Stemen, Amanda Watts and Hollie Yates one or both seasons.
At one stretch, the 1994 squad won 12 of 15 matches, but lost to DeKalb in the sectional championship match.
The 1995 team just finished over .500, but played some of its best volleyball late in the season, winning five of its last seven matches, including three-set victories over Garrett and Fremont in the sectional. Northrop ended Eastside’s season in regional play.
I’ll continue my look back at other Eastside teams in future columns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.