Holiday closing
The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 for the Presidents Day holiday.
School presentation
Butler native Craig Berndt will lead a PowerPoint presentation about the history of Butler’s schools from 1842 to the present at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 3. This will include rural schools and schools in the St. Joe and Spencerville areas that were operating when they consolidated into the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District.
Upcoming activities
• Chair yoga classes will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Tai chi classes will take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
• Teen yoga will take place at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. This is open for grades 6-12. Registration can be made at Ms. Teya’s desk. Participants are asked to bring a mat or towel.
New materials available
Biographies: “Bob Hope” by Bob Hope. “Where the Light Fell” by Philip Yancey. “The Orchid Thief: A True Story of Beauty and Obsession” by Susan Orlean.
History: “Heiresses: The Lives of the Million Dollar Babies” by Laura Thompson.
Society: “American Made: What Happens to People When Work Disappears” by Farah Stockman.
Religion and spirituality: “You Were Made for This Moment” by Max Lucado.
Large print: “Steal” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan.
Literature and fiction: “Miss Eliza’s English Kitchen” by Annabel Abbs. “Small World” by Jonathan Evison.
DVD: “King Richard.”
Teen: “As Good as Dead: The Finale to a Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson. “Every Last Word” by Tamara Ireland Stone.
Science fiction and fantasy: “Goliath” by Tochi Onyebuchi. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas.
Audio book: “Violeta” by Isabel Allende. “You Were Made for This Moment: Courage for Today and Hope for Tomorrow” by Max Lucado.
Children: “Birds on Wishbone Street” by Suzanne Del Rizzo. “Color the Sky” by David Elliott. “Dino-Easter” by Lisa Wheeler. “Everything Will Be Okay” by Anna Dewdney. “Hide and Geek” by T.P. Jagger. “How to Welcome a New Baby” by Jean Reagan. “I Love You More than Ice Cream” by Becky Davies. “Little Blue Bunny” by Erin Guendelsberger. “Not Enough Lollipops” by Megan Maynor. “The Vanderbeekers Make a Wish” by Karina Yan Glaser. “Your Friend, Parker” and “Parker Dresses Up,” both be Jessica Curry and Parker Curry.
Adult winter reading program
The library’s adult winter reading program wraps up Saturday.
There’s still time for participants to win great prizes. The more books read improve chances to win.
To enter, register at the circulation desk. For every book read, participants are asked to fill out a comment card to be entered into weekly drawings for $5, $10, $15 or $20 gift cards.
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
StoryTime
StoryTime hours are: Tiny Tales, for ages 3-5 years, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Monday. StoryTime for ages K-5, 4:45-5:45 p.m. each Monday. Toddler Time, for ages 2 years and under, 10-10:30 a.m. each Thursday.
Library is fine-free
The Butler Public Library is fine-free on all loaned items, except WiFi hot spots.
For more information on how the program works, contact the library.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Health resources are available for people to stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 information. Visit the Services page on the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
19 Seconds of Joy is to spread joy and hope in the community, inform the public of available resources and coordinate with providers to maximize those resources. More information may be found on the library’s website.
