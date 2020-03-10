James Fetters

HICKSVILLE, Ohio — James L. Fetters, 60, of Hicksville, Ohio and a 1977 Eastside graduate, died March 1, 2020.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville, handled arrangements.

Roger Fisher

LEESBURG — Roger W. Fisher, 73, of Leesburg, Indiana and a 1964 Eastside graduate, died Feb. 23, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Rolland Sanders

HAMILTON — Rolland L. Sanders, 93, of Hamilton, died March 2, 2020.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.

Kathleen Back

AUBURN – Kathleen Ann Back, 53, of Auburn, died Thursday.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Sandy Lewis

AUBURN — Sandy Lewis, 78, Auburn, died March 5, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

William Nelson

AUBURN — William A. “Bill” Nelson, 64, of Auburn, died Feb. 29, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Thelma N. Ringenberg

AUBURN — Thelma N. Ringenberg, 100, of Auburn, died March 4, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Eugene Zerns

AUBURN — Eugene E. “Gene” Zerns, 87, of Auburn, died March 6, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Robert Biddle

GARRETT — Robert E. Biddle, 83, of Garrett, died March 2, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donald Isham Sr.

GARRETT — Donald E. Isham Sr., 59, of Garrett, died March 3, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Ruth Wertman

GARRETT — Ruth Marie Wertman, 89, of Garrett, died March 2, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Sondra Kolbe

FORT WAYNE — Sondra J. Kolbe, 79, of Fort Wayne and a 1958 Garrett graduate, died March 4, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Ellen Emerick

HUDSON — Ellen S. Emerick, 73, of Hudson, died March 3, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

James Gulick

HUDSON — James H. Gulick, 51, of Hudson, died March 1, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

William Leider

HUDSON — William John “Bill” Leider, 87, of Hudson, died March 3, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Jack Edmonds

KENDALLVILLE — Jack Henry Edmonds, 90, of Kendallville and formerly of Wawaka, died March 2, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Randall Robbins

KENDALLVILLE — Randall Keith “Randy” Robbins, 61, of Kendallville, died March 2, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Barbara Slone

ROME CITY — Barbara A. Slone, 65, of Rome City, died March 3, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

John McNabb

ANGOLA — John R. McNabb, 62, of Angola, died March 1, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Jean Raymond

ANGOLA — Jean I. “Boston” Raymond, 93, of Angola, died March 4, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Kelly Wolschleger

ANGOLA — Kelly L. Wolschleger, 52, of Angola, died Feb. 28, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Wilma Burch

FREMONT — Wilma B. Burch, 86, of Fremont, died March 1, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Obituary Policy

The Butler Bulletin does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.