James Fetters
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — James L. Fetters, 60, of Hicksville, Ohio and a 1977 Eastside graduate, died March 1, 2020.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville, handled arrangements.
Roger Fisher
LEESBURG — Roger W. Fisher, 73, of Leesburg, Indiana and a 1964 Eastside graduate, died Feb. 23, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Rolland Sanders
HAMILTON — Rolland L. Sanders, 93, of Hamilton, died March 2, 2020.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.
Kathleen Back
AUBURN – Kathleen Ann Back, 53, of Auburn, died Thursday.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Sandy Lewis
AUBURN — Sandy Lewis, 78, Auburn, died March 5, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
William Nelson
AUBURN — William A. “Bill” Nelson, 64, of Auburn, died Feb. 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Thelma N. Ringenberg
AUBURN — Thelma N. Ringenberg, 100, of Auburn, died March 4, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Eugene Zerns
AUBURN — Eugene E. “Gene” Zerns, 87, of Auburn, died March 6, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Robert Biddle
GARRETT — Robert E. Biddle, 83, of Garrett, died March 2, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donald Isham Sr.
GARRETT — Donald E. Isham Sr., 59, of Garrett, died March 3, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ruth Wertman
GARRETT — Ruth Marie Wertman, 89, of Garrett, died March 2, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Sondra Kolbe
FORT WAYNE — Sondra J. Kolbe, 79, of Fort Wayne and a 1958 Garrett graduate, died March 4, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Ellen Emerick
HUDSON — Ellen S. Emerick, 73, of Hudson, died March 3, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
James Gulick
HUDSON — James H. Gulick, 51, of Hudson, died March 1, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
William Leider
HUDSON — William John “Bill” Leider, 87, of Hudson, died March 3, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Jack Edmonds
KENDALLVILLE — Jack Henry Edmonds, 90, of Kendallville and formerly of Wawaka, died March 2, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Randall Robbins
KENDALLVILLE — Randall Keith “Randy” Robbins, 61, of Kendallville, died March 2, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Barbara Slone
ROME CITY — Barbara A. Slone, 65, of Rome City, died March 3, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
John McNabb
ANGOLA — John R. McNabb, 62, of Angola, died March 1, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Jean Raymond
ANGOLA — Jean I. “Boston” Raymond, 93, of Angola, died March 4, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Kelly Wolschleger
ANGOLA — Kelly L. Wolschleger, 52, of Angola, died Feb. 28, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Wilma Burch
FREMONT — Wilma B. Burch, 86, of Fremont, died March 1, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Butler Bulletin does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.