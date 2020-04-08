ST. JOE — Flames emerged from a furnace vent pipe at Nucor Fastener shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the facility sustained no damage, said Spencerville Fire Chief Jack Chapman.
Firefighters from several departments were called to the facility at 6730 C.R. 60, east of St. Joe, with police scanner reports of flames emerging from a furnace vent pipe in the northwest corner of the facility.
Nucor officials shut down the furnace. Firefighters used Auburn’s ladder truck to reach the roof to inspect for possible damage, Chapman said.
Approximately 30 firefighters from five departments responded. Southeast Fire — Spencerville and Concord Township — was assisted by crews from Auburn, Butler and Jackson Township. There were no injuries.
Firefighters remained at the scene until 1:55 a.m., Chapman said.
