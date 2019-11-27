Mason, Blazers laying solid foundation

While the final outcome of a football game is decided each Friday night, there's a lot of preparation that takes place long before the opening kickoff.
That preparation goes a long way toward determining the outcome.
Preparation and a desire to succeed in the off-season sets the stage for what happens under the lights.
You have to dream big and then make the sacrifices and put in the hard work in order to reach that goal.
The 2019 Eastside football team showed what can happen when those ingredients come together, with the first sectional championship in school history.
At his team's post-season awards dinner at American Legion Post 202 in Butler Nov. 26, third-year head coach Todd Mason reiterated his "All In" philosophy several times.
"We are truly excited about the future," he told the packed room, but reminded the gathered parents, players and coaches that the hard work is just beginning.
By comparison, this year was easy, he said later, "because of the fact people did not have the expectation of winning a sectional.
"With success comes pressure, and Eastside will get the best efforts of every opponent we will see next year."
Mason and the coaching staff have big dreams. As a player, Mason was part of the 1991 team that had a goal of making the state finals.
Bishop Luers handed that Eastside team a 9-7 defeat and advanced to the state finals. That loss had bothered Mason until his team was able to defeat the Knights this year in the sectional semi-finals.
Taking bigger steps will present bigger challenges and require even more hard work from everyone.
"The step from sectional champions to state champions is huge, not only from a physical standpoint but from a mental standpoint," he said. "Great leadership is required and total buy-in is a must. This is what makes it difficult. It comes down to being All In."
From the day he was hired to coach at his alma mater, Mason has preached the All In mantra.
"It started three years ago with a T-shirt" bearing the All In motto, he told the gathering. "As a coach, I couldn't be more proud of the community backing," noting that many times this season, Eastside fans outnumbered fans at road games.
"Now, it gets hard," Mason said. "Now, we have to work twice as hard."
Through 55 years of the football program, there have been sacrifices. Those first players learned and improved their skills.
In 1965, they experienced growing pains until they won the first game in Eastside history.
By 1968, that hard work resulted in the first .500 record. The 1974 team won its first eight games and a share of a conference championship.
In 1988, the Blazers won their first outright league championship. Post-season success eluded Eastside until a 1994 win over storied Bishop Luers, but it wasn't until 10 years later that the Blazers reached their first sectional championship game. Finally, the first sectional title came this season.
Every practice, every snap of the ball, every play, every touchdown, every victory was built on the foundation of what came before. To achieve a goal, you have to experience disappointment and learn from mistakes.
Those disappointments and mistakes shape and mold your character so that when victory is achieved, it tastes so much sweeter because you know what it took to get there.
Then, the next challenge is in front of you and the hunter becomes the hunted. Players graduate and returning players or new faces have to take up the torch and lead the way.
It all starts with a process.
Once Friday's game has ended, work begins on the next one.
Eastside exchanges game film with the next opponent. Mason explained that his staff meets at 8 a.m. Saturday to begin preliminary preparations.
"What are their tendencies? Who are their best players? Who are their weakest players? What adjustments do we need to make to nullify their best players and expose their weak players?" Mason said.
"This is a process that takes watching the same play over and over hundreds of times," he said. "This is just the beginning."
The coaching staff also dissects game film to grade Eastside's performance. Again, it involves watching each play over and over and over.
From there, the coaches split into offense and defense groups and begin to formulate a game plan, including plays to put in, schemes, any positional changes and so forth.
By Sunday, the coordinators gather all of this information for a scouting report. Everything needs to be ready by 8 a.m. the following morning so it can be printed for practice after school.
"Our staff may put in up to eight hours of just watching film on a weekend," Mason explained. "This does not include planning for practices, just screen time on the opponent.
"Monday, we have a mental practice," he continued. "We watch film on ourselves, of the upcoming opponent and deliver the game plan.
"Our team will then go out on the field and do a walk-through of what they will be seeing and talk adjustments."
Tuesday and Wednesday practices are the physical days and perfecting what needs to happen in order to win later that week. Thursday, Mason explained, is a dress rehearsal, with very little contact, instead focusing on responsibilities. Each Thursday is a team dinner.
"Friday, the same cycle starts again, just a new opponent," Mason said.
Going forward, Mason said while Eastside respects its opponents, he told the gathered crowd, "We have to get over the mystique of other teams" and their past successes, adding, "We're pretty good too.
"We have to stay the course, and the course is very hard."
