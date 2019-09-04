Nancy McNabb
HAMILTON — Nancy E. McNabb, 76, of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, died Aug. 27, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
John Cope
AUBURN — John D. Cope, 61, of Auburn, died Aug. 25, 2019.
FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Norma Mack
AUBURN — Norma J. (Allen-Sullivan) Mack, 95, of Auburn, died Aug. 27, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Vernon Wainscott
AUBURN — Vernon Wainscott, 85, of Auburn, died Aug. 28, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Gerald Worden
CORUNNA — Gerald “Jerry” V. Worden, 74, of Corunna, died Aug. 27, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Max Crabill
GARRETT — Max A. Crabill, 89, of Garrett, died Aug. 25, 2019.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Gary Billings
ANGOLA — Gary H. Billings, 61, of Angola, died Aug. 28, 2019.
D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Teresa Knight
ANGOLA — Teresa Ileen Knight, 55, of Angola and born in Auburn, died Aug. 26, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Donald Simpson
ANGOLA — Donald R. Simpson, 86, of Angola, died Aug. 29, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Wauneta Brown
FREMONT — Wauneta C. Smith Brown, 94, of Fremont, died Aug. 27, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Wilma Foster
FREMONT — Wilma Jean Foster, 75, of Fremont, died Aug. 30, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Ronald Roberts
FREMONT — Ronald L. Roberts, 76, of Fremont, died Aug. 29, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Evangeline Yentes
FREMONT — Evangeline B. “Eva” Claphan Yentes, 97, of Fremont, died Aug. 27, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Bernadette Sutton
ORLAND — Bernadette “Bernie” Sutton, 86, of Orland, died Aug. 31, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Robert Davis Sr.
KENDALLVILLE — Robert Davis Sr., 70, of Kendallville, died Aug. 25, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Walter Leighton
KENDALLVILLE — Walter John Leighton 81, of Kendallville, died Aug. 19, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Teresa McMaken
KENDALLVILLE — Teresa Rene McMaken, 59, Kendallville, died Aug. 20, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Evelyn Miller
KENDALLVILLE — Evelyn Irene Miller, 94, of Kendallville and born in DeKalb County, died Aug. 30, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Arthur Pankop
KENDALLVILLE — Arthur H. Pankop, 81, of Kendallville, died Aug. 30, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Max Pfafman
KENDALLVILLE — Max E. Pfafman, 79, of Kendallville, died Aug. 23, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Lorraine Reuck
ELBERT, Colo. — Lorraine Faye Reuck, 75 of Elbert, Colorado and formerly of Garrett, died Aug. 24, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
