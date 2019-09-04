Nancy McNabb

HAMILTON — Nancy E. McNabb, 76, of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, died Aug. 27, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

John Cope

AUBURN — John D. Cope, 61, of Auburn, died Aug. 25, 2019.

FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Norma Mack

AUBURN — Norma J. (Allen-Sullivan) Mack, 95, of Auburn, died Aug. 27, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Vernon Wainscott

AUBURN — Vernon Wainscott, 85, of Auburn, died Aug. 28, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Gerald Worden

CORUNNA — Gerald “Jerry” V. Worden, 74, of Corunna, died Aug. 27, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Max Crabill

GARRETT — Max A. Crabill, 89, of Garrett, died Aug. 25, 2019.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.

Gary Billings

ANGOLA — Gary H. Billings, 61, of Angola, died Aug. 28, 2019.

D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Teresa Knight

ANGOLA — Teresa Ileen Knight, 55, of Angola and born in Auburn, died Aug. 26, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Donald Simpson

ANGOLA — Donald R. Simpson, 86, of Angola, died Aug. 29, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Wauneta Brown

FREMONT — Wauneta C. Smith Brown, 94, of Fremont, died Aug. 27, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Wilma Foster

FREMONT — Wilma Jean Foster, 75, of Fremont, died Aug. 30, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Ronald Roberts

FREMONT — Ronald L. Roberts, 76, of Fremont, died Aug. 29, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Evangeline Yentes

FREMONT — Evangeline B. “Eva” Claphan Yentes, 97, of Fremont, died Aug. 27, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Bernadette Sutton

ORLAND — Bernadette “Bernie” Sutton, 86, of Orland, died Aug. 31, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Robert Davis Sr.

KENDALLVILLE — Robert Davis Sr., 70, of Kendallville, died Aug. 25, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Walter Leighton

KENDALLVILLE — Walter John Leighton 81, of Kendallville, died Aug. 19, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Teresa McMaken

KENDALLVILLE — Teresa Rene McMaken, 59, Kendallville, died Aug. 20, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Evelyn Miller

KENDALLVILLE — Evelyn Irene Miller, 94, of Kendallville and born in DeKalb County, died Aug. 30, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Arthur Pankop

KENDALLVILLE — Arthur H. Pankop, 81, of Kendallville, died Aug. 30, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Max Pfafman

KENDALLVILLE — Max E. Pfafman, 79, of Kendallville, died Aug. 23, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Lorraine Reuck

ELBERT, Colo. — Lorraine Faye Reuck, 75 of Elbert, Colorado and formerly of Garrett, died Aug. 24, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

