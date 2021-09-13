BUTLER — Local emergency responders — many of them volunteers — were recognized for their roles in protecting residents in Butler, St. Joe, Spencerville and the surrounding townships during the Hometown Heroes celebration in Butler Saturday.
The event coincided with the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
Chiefs of each fire department and Butler Police Department were presented with medallions from Butler City Judge Richard Obendorf. Each chief then presented medallions to members of their departments.
Connie Bungard shared some remarks prior to the presentation of medallions.
“Today marks the 20th year remembrance of the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers (World Trade Center) and the Pentagon,” Bungard said. “2,996 people passed that day, plus 341 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers.
“Sept. 11, 2001 will make an impact on the generation to come.”
Following a moment of silence, she continued.
“Hometown heroes, today is your day. Every day of the year, we are all thankful for you, but today is the day we honor you,” Bungard said.
“We want to thank you for your bravery, courage, your selflessness, caring for others more than yourself, putting your life on the lines at times to save others,” she said. “It does not go unnoticed.
“Thank you for your dedication to our family and friends, neighbors in keeping them safe, for watching over and protecting our communities. You are our hometown heroes.
Obendorf presented medallions to Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger, Butler Fire Chief Jeff Shultz, Concord Township Fire Chief Mike Georgi and Spencerville Fire Chief Jack Chapman.
Butler Police Department
Chief Mark Heffelfinger, Assistant Chief Matthew Traster, Imad Alkhulaqi, Joseph Griggs, Cory Rowe, Jacob Smith and Adam Watts. Reserves William Gould, Kyle Makin, Thomas Millington, Joseph Runyon and Casey Taylor.
Butler Fire Department
Chief Jeff Shultz, Assistant Chief Jimmie Eck, Captain Brandon Collins, Captain Maria Curcio, Lieutenant Adam Wies, secretary Frank Curcio III, firefighters Patrick Curcio, Jason Giszewski, Vincent Jacquay, Brad Johnson, Gene Landers, Ron Mausteller, Christian Mayberry, Andrew Moore, Brad Poiry, Tyler Richmond, Aaron Surface, Bailey Wies, reserve firefighter Jessica Roby, support firefighters Frank Curcio Jr. and Myles Gerardot and junior firefighters Autumn Collins, Cedric Collins, Josiah Eck and Brian Miller.
Concord Township Fire Department
Chief Mike Georgi, Assistant Chief Jeremy Heath, First Captain Brad Johnson, Second Captain Shannon Wilson, Lieutenant Matt Scheurich, medical/EMT Toni Bosserman, medical Jacquee Shuman, secretary Mary Scheurich, treasurer Brea Miller, firefighters Zack Bennett, Dustin Buckhardt, Joe Georgi, Aaron Goldner, Pat Haupert, Matt Hochstetler, Don Klotz, Treyven McKinley, Steve Miller, Adam Morhart, Brad Refner, Ron Scheurich, John Sechler, JD Steele, Colben Steury and junior firefighter Cameron Yeager.
Spencerville Fire Department
Chief Jack Chapman, firefighters Dan Bushee, Rachel Butcher, Ryan Butcher, Jordan Cubio, Tom Frisby, Ben Fry, Ken Herb, Brian Murphy, Ben Neville, Rick Neville, Scott Olin, David Ringer, David Rotz, Julie Rotz, Thia Rotz, Luke Shake, Madison Shull, Marisa Shull, McKenna Shull, Nikki Shull, Phil Shull and Tyler Woods.
