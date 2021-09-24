BUTLER — Monster trucks will invade Butler Saturday — including an unnamed surprise guest — for a big weekend at the International Monster Truck Museum and Hall of Fame.
The event will include monster truck races over a course and free style activities, where monster truck drivers will perform stunts.
The 2021 Hall of Fame inductees will be announced around 3 p.m., according to assistant Daisy Cook.
“We’re super excited about Saturday,” Cook said. “We hope everyone has a great time.”
These monster trucks are confirmed for the event: Brutus; Avenger, driven by Jim Koehler; Reptoid, driven by Mark Pedersen; Overboard, driven by Jamey Garner; Miss Overboard, driven by Deidra Ballard; Nitemare, driven by Andy Hoffman; Hot Rod Harry, driven by J.J. Cook; Country Strong, driven by Eric Howe and American Outlaw, driven by Brandon Overmyer.
The event will include a special, surprise monster truck, Cook said.
Last year’s Hall of Fame announcement took place virtually, when the museum announced it was moving to its new home at 541 W. Main St.
Since that time, the vacant building has been remodeled into a monster truck museum with regular hours and attractions.
Gates open at noon. A pit party, where people can get photos taken with the monster trucks, their drivers and get autographs, begins at 2 p.m.
The show will start at 3 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine.
Hillside seating will be available. Visitors are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Tickets are $15 each. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free.
