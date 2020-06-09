BUTLER — These tickets were paid in Butler City Court May 28-June 4. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Brad L. Baker, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Quantesse L. Book, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
- Blake M. Colbourne, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Daniel J. Cole, Bluffton, driving while suspended, $258 (DC); no insurance, $258 (DC).
- Tiffany D. Davis, Albion, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Cynthia A. Dowell, Hamilton, false and fictitious, $165 (DC); no insurance, $210.25 (DC).
- Jason L. Englehart, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Chase A. Gideon, Paulding, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Derrick A. Haslip, El Paso, Texas, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Katheryn R. Hatch, Fremont, speeding, $180 (AUB).
- Todd L. Heller, Bryan, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Henry J. Hicks Jr., Bryan, Ohio, no valid driver’s license, $150 (BPD).
- Mohamed S. Humaidi, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Marcus R. Jones, Glenwood, Illinois, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Justin R. Kerner, Fort Wayne, no financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
- Brian K. Kline, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Timothy W. Lawton III, Albion, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (AS).
- Bryan C. Lewis, Garrett, improper passing on right, $165 (GPD).
- Marlena E. Marti, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Sean P. McDowell, Bluffton, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Devon M. McGue, Ashley, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Shane M. Monroe, Waterloo, driving while suspended, $255 (AS0; false or fictitious registration, $170 (AS); no insurance, $305 (AS).
- Kimberly R. Myers, Ashley, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Nolan R. Opper, Auburn, no insurance, $258 (AUB); no seat belt, $50 (AUB).
- Korbin M. Parker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Sarah M. Pellerin, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $196 (DC); no valid operator’s license when required, $175 (DC).
- Tampatha T. Placencia, Waterloo, expired plates, $175 (AUB).
- Kendra N. Pruitt, South Bend, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jason C. Purdy, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Matthew H. Queiroga, Albion, unsafe lane movement, $171 (AUB); no operator’s license in possession, $150 (AUB).
- Alissa A. Schott, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Joseph Smith Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- James T. Thang, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $196 (ISP); no child restraint, $50 (ISP).
- Janet L. Walt, Wilmington, Ohio, speeding, $196 (ISP).
- Luker R. Wiginton, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Timothy J. Witt, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Scott A. Young, Pooler, Georgia, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Harlee D. Zeigler, Butler, false and fictitious, $175 (BPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
