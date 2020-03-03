These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Feb. 20-27. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Jacob B. Benjamin, Ashley, speeding, $165 (DC); speeding, $165 (DC).
- Brandon A. Booth II, Antwerp, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Nancy A. Campbell, New Haven, speeding, $196 (GPD).
- Troy A. Carpenter, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Shaylonda C. Carr, Indianapolis, speeding, $198 (AUB).
- Heath A. Champion, Auburn, passing on double yellow markings, $171 (DC).
- Beonca C. Coburn, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Garren M. Deck, Albion, expired registration, $175 (AUB); no insurance, $261 (AUB).
- Randy R. Eichel, Grabill, speeding, $150 (ISP).
- Oliver H. Evans, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Bryce J. Fountain, DeTour Village, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Marinda L. Frane, Hudson, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Michael L. Geiger, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (DC).
- James M. George, Garrett, no financial responsibility, $260 (DC).
- Eric U. Gilpin, Garrett, driving while suspended, $235 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Emalee E. Griggs, Garrett, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Gabrielle L. Grossman, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Dar Shae J. Hayes, Indianapolis, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Matthew J. Hetrick, Angola, learner permit violation, $150 (AS).
- Ronald J. Hinrichs, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Rennae A. Hodge, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Kataleena S. Hornbrook, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Molly A. Hoseth, Lowell, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Andrew J. Howard, Garrett, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Elizabeth E. Jordan, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Carrie N. Kephart, Wolcottville, improper lane change, $190 (ISP).
- Andrew G. Knoch, New Haven, window tint violation, $190 (DC).
- Nancy K. Kosier, Bryan, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Kasey T. Lash, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Bruce A. Lee, Fort Wayne, speeding, $235 (GPD).
- Lauren E. Lee, Roanoke, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (ISP).
- Amber M. Lincoln, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Tina M. Majdecki, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Lo Ka Man, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Evan D. Mayer, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Brian M. McNally, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Dayton X. Middleton, Garrett, no driver’s license, $175 (GPD).
- Marsha Y. Miller, Kendallville, expired plates, $175 (DC).
- Ricky L. Morehead Jr., Payne, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Emily N. Mudrack, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Mattiu T. Peconge, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
- Joshua C. Phillips, Grabill, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (AUB).
- Jesse R. Pope, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Kenneth J. Postlethwait, Churubusco, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Cindy K. Reader, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
- Jama E. Reimschisel, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Ashli L. Robinson, Fort Wayne, learner’s permit violation, $175 (BPD).
- Breanna D. Rosales, Fort Wayne, operating motor vehicle without a license, $175 (ISP).
- Bryce M. Samuelson, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- Amy D. Shinners, Auburn, driving while suspended, $258 (AUB).
- Rebecca A. Slaybaugh, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
- Melissa A. Smith, Kendallville, left of center, $190 (ICO).
- Michael T. Starnes, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Emily N. Stearns, Auburn, expired plates, $175 (DC).
- Emily N. Stearns, Spencerville, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Aubrey L. Stewart, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Terra B. Stowell, Auburn, speeding, $190 (AUB); expired plates, $175 (AUB).
- Judith A. Strock, Butler, speeding, $175 (AUB).
- Nicholas J. Sutton, Angola, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Wesley R. Teer, Spencerville, no valid driver’s license, $175 (GPD).
- Peng Thang, Indianapolis, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Trenton M. Theising, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Jaylon L. Thomas, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (ISP).
- Christopher M. Torres, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $176 (DC).
- Seth A. Waring, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Alex W. West, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Zachary A. White, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Autumn C. Wojcik, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
- John F. Woods, Monroeville, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Tyler P. Wyss, Garrett, speeding, $196 (DC); false or fictitious registration, $175 (DC).
- Calvin L. Yoder, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
