BUTLER — Junior Faith McClain had four hits — including a triple and an inside-the-park home run — and drove in six runs as Eastside's softball team defeated Concordia 14-4 in five innings at Butler Tuesday.
McClain added two singles and scored three runs. Her six runs batted in tied the school record shared by several players, most recently accomplished in the 2013 season.
As a team, the Blazers connected for 13 hits.
Junior Skyelar Kessler had three singles, scored three times and drove in one.
Junior Mataya Bireley and freshman Jayci Kitchen picked up two hits each. One of Bireley's hits was a double. Bireley and Kitchen scored twice and drove in one run each.
Sophomore Grace McClain had a triple, driving in two and scoring once. Sophomore Grace Kreischer had a single and scored twice.
Freshman Moyra McAtee pitched the first four innings for her second win in as many games. She struck out five, walked two and allowed seven hits. Junior Josie Richman pitched an inning of scoreless relief, giving up two hits.
Eastside (2-0) led 7-1 after the first, and added three runs in the second and four in the fifth. The game was called after five innings by the 10-run rule.
The Blazers visit North Side Thursday. Friday's home game with Edon, Ohio has been postponed as Edon's team is in quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.