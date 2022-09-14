BUTLER — Approximately 40 people gathered at Butler Elementary School Thursday to hear a presentation from representatives of LifeWise Academy about the possibility of bringing Bible education to DeKalb Eastern students during school hours.
Although at an earlier point in the process, if this moves forward, DeKalb Eastern could join another county school in partnering with LifeWise.
Recently, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board voted to allow elementary students to be dismissed to attend Bible education classes at an off-site location.
Thursday’s meeting was considered the second of a three-phase, 10-step process, organizers of the Hilliard, Ohio-based academy told the gathering.
Organizers explained that LifeWise is a released-time, religious instruction program, under which students in public schools may be released during the school day to attend religious classes, as long as the program is conducted off school property, is privately-funded and permitted by parents.
According to Indiana code, when the parent of a student enrolled in a public school makes a written request, the principal may allow the student to attend a school for religious instruction that is conducted by a church or association of churches that is organized for religious instruction and incorporated under Indiana law. The principal shall specify a time period or periods, not to exceed 120 minutes in any week.
The first step was collecting signatures from at least 50 interested persons, with a kickoff meeting being the second.
Next is raising a $500 launch fee. After that, a local steering committee will need to be formed with up to nine members, including representatives of at least three different churches.
Liz Hultz, a LifeWise launch coach, said the steering committee will be tasked to draft an action plan, answering several questions. That action plan will identify a primary location and a back-up site for the program, transportation of students to and from the location and determining a budget.
“This plan is kind of the bones of the operation; what is this going to look like?” Hultz explained. “You’re going to be drafting that plan so you can present an awesome opportunity to your local schools to get to step No. 6, which is local school approval.”
If school approval is obtained, future steps include execution of the plan, include recruiting a director and teachers, with LifeWise Academy providing training.
“There’s a lot that goes into those 10 steps,” LifeWise spokesman Colin Heasley added. “We’re here to walk with you throughout the process to make things run smoothly so we can accomplish the goals necessary to get to step 10, which is launching the live program.”
During a live question-and-answer period at the school, field representative Ben Ruprecht said teachers are sometimes retired teachers who want to teach Jesus to young children. The steering committee will determine the age group invited to receive instruction.
LifeWise classes typically meet once a week, Ruprecht said. Teachers will not be trained like seminary, he said, but will be instructed to stick to gospel project curriculum, focusing on the facts of the Bible and biblical literature.
Because of the distance between Butler and Riverdale elementary schools, he said two sites within the DeKalb Eastern area may needed in the launch of the program. Local LifeWise programs are privately funded.
Thursday’s meeting — a combination of in-person and video conversations — brought together groups in 16 different communities in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.