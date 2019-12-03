Jack Wallace
BUTLER — Jack D. Wallace, 83, of Butler, died Nov. 23, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Doris Rolfes
LE MARS, Iowa — Doris Mary Rolfes, 86, of LeMars, Iowa and with survivors in Waterloo, died Nov. 25, 2019.
Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, LeMars, handled arrangements.
Janie Wade
WATERLOO — Janie L. Wade, 64, of Waterloo, died Nov. 23, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Larry Harberson
HAMILTON — Larry D. Harberson, 68, of Hamilton, died Nov. 25, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Nora Altman
BRYAN, Ohio — Nora J. (Hose) Altman, 88, of Bryan, Ohio and with survivors in Butler, died Nov. 24, 2019.
Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio, is handling arrangements.
Marna Ankney
AUBURN — Marna Ann Mae Ankney, 69, of Auburn, died Nov. 23, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Sue Ash
AUBURN — Sue Ash, 85, of Auburn, died Nov. 26, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Joe Chipman
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Joe Chipman, 72, of Olympia, Washington, born in Auburn and a Hamilton High School graduate, died Aug. 8, 2019.
Services will take place Saturday, Dec. 14 in Hamilton Cemetery.
George Kistler
AUBURN — George C. Kistler, 85, of Auburn, died Nov. 23, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Thomas Waterhouse
GARRETT — Thomas Henry Waterhouse, 66, of Garrett, died Nov. 23, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
George Owen
LAKE WALES, Fla. — George Irwin Owen, 74, of Lake Wales, Florida and formerly of Corunna and born in Kendallville, died Nov. 25, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Jean Bowman
FORT WAYNE — Jean Aileen Brand Bowman, 83, of Fort Wayne and born in Ashley, has died.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Armando Cruz III
ASHLEY — Armando Cruz III, age 2, died Nov. 29, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
John McLaughlin Jr.
ANGOLA — John W. McLaughlin Jr., 73, of Angola, died Nov. 21, 2019.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society is handling arrangements.
Pearl Petre
ANGOLA — Pearl M. Petre, 69, of Angola, died Nov. 24, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Mildred Miller
KENDALLVILLE — Mildred M. Burgei Miller, 93, of Kendallville and born in Ashley, died Nov. 27, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Guy Grocock
AVILLA — Guy “Skeeter” Grocock, 87, of Avilla, died Nov. 26, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Karon Taylor
AVILLA — Karon S. Taylor, 75, of Avilla and formerly of Rome City, died Nov. 23, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Fay Jackson
MONGO — Fay Ann Jackson, 77, of Mongo, died Nov. 23, 2019.
Carney-Frost Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
