Jack Wallace

BUTLER — Jack D. Wallace, 83, of Butler, died Nov. 23, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Doris Rolfes

LE MARS, Iowa — Doris Mary Rolfes, 86, of LeMars, Iowa and with survivors in Waterloo, died Nov. 25, 2019.

Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, LeMars, handled arrangements.

Janie Wade

WATERLOO — Janie L. Wade, 64, of Waterloo, died Nov. 23, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Larry Harberson

HAMILTON — Larry D. Harberson, 68, of Hamilton, died Nov. 25, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Nora Altman

BRYAN, Ohio — Nora J. (Hose) Altman, 88, of Bryan, Ohio and with survivors in Butler, died Nov. 24, 2019.

Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio, is handling arrangements.

Marna Ankney

AUBURN — Marna Ann Mae Ankney, 69, of Auburn, died Nov. 23, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Sue Ash

AUBURN — Sue Ash, 85, of Auburn, died Nov. 26, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Joe Chipman

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Joe Chipman, 72, of Olympia, Washington, born in Auburn and a Hamilton High School graduate, died Aug. 8, 2019.

Services will take place Saturday, Dec. 14 in Hamilton Cemetery.

George Kistler

AUBURN — George C. Kistler, 85, of Auburn, died Nov. 23, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Thomas Waterhouse

GARRETT — Thomas Henry Waterhouse, 66, of Garrett, died Nov. 23, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

George Owen

LAKE WALES, Fla. — George Irwin Owen, 74, of Lake Wales, Florida and formerly of Corunna and born in Kendallville, died Nov. 25, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Jean Bowman

FORT WAYNE — Jean Aileen Brand Bowman, 83, of Fort Wayne and born in Ashley, has died.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Armando Cruz III

ASHLEY — Armando Cruz III, age 2, died Nov. 29, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

John McLaughlin Jr.

ANGOLA — John W. McLaughlin Jr., 73, of Angola, died Nov. 21, 2019.

Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society is handling arrangements.

Pearl Petre

ANGOLA — Pearl M. Petre, 69, of Angola, died Nov. 24, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Mildred Miller

KENDALLVILLE — Mildred M. Burgei Miller, 93, of Kendallville and born in Ashley, died Nov. 27, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Guy Grocock

AVILLA — Guy “Skeeter” Grocock, 87, of Avilla, died Nov. 26, 2019.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Karon Taylor

AVILLA — Karon S. Taylor, 75, of Avilla and formerly of Rome City, died Nov. 23, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Fay Jackson

MONGO — Fay Ann Jackson, 77, of Mongo, died Nov. 23, 2019.

Carney-Frost Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.

