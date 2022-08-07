SPENCERVILLE — A Spencerville man suffered a head injury when his truck struck a utility pole in the 6800 block of C.R. 71 at 5:19 p.m. Saturday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Police said David Schmidt, 36, of Spencerville, was taken by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
According to a news release, police said Schmidt was driving his 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 series truck north in the 6800 block of C.R. 71 and proceeded through the intersection of C.R. 68 and C.R. 71.
Police said Schmidt continued north when his vehicle veered off the west side of the road, striking a stop sign and utility pole, causing the pole to be snapped in half. The vehicle continued northwest into a field, where it came to rest.
Southeast Fire crews (Spencerville and Concord Township) were able to extract Schmidt from the vehicle.
Police said Schmidt's vehicle was a total loss.
County police were assisted by Southeast Fire, Parkview EMS and Indiana Michigan Power.
