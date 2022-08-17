Reading man's car wins Best of Show

BUTLER — A week after winning best of show at a car show in Bryan, Ohio, a bright red Chevrolet Impala, owned by Roger Messenger, garnered top honors once again, this time at the Butler Days car show.
The Reading, Michigan resident has owned the car for 13 years, which was “pretty much all restored when I got it,” he said.
“After I got it, I had to change a few things in it. I put in the vinyl seat covers and that is it, another motor in it, and I did all the painting under the hood,” Messenger said.
With its torch red exterior — Messenger believes it is a Corvette color — the hard top, two-door is an eye catcher. It has black interior and a 350 cubic inch engine.
That’s what made it so appealing for Messenger. When asked what made him want the car, he said, “the color of it.
“It’s close to when I graduated. I wanted a 63, but a 64 is close enough,” he said.
The Mayor’s Choice trophy went to a 1937 Dodge pickup, owned by Dan Foellinger of Fort Wayne. The Butler Police Department picked a 1967 Chevrolet C-10 pickup, owned by Rosemary Linchan of Wauseon, Ohio. The Butler Main Street Association selected a 1952 Ford, owned by Lloyd Morrow of Hamilton.
A 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, owned by Jake Ankney of Montpelier, Ohio, was recipient of the best Chevrolet. A 1965 Dodge Coronet, owned by Bill Meyer of New Haven, was picked as the best Chrysler. A 1923 Ford T-bucket, owned by Andrew and Kristin Kendall of Butler, was selected as the best Ford.
A 1947 Chevrolet 5-window, owned by Robert Cramer of Paulding, Ohio, was picked as the best truck. A 1979 International Scout, owned by Marty Fogle of St. Joe, won for best 4x4.
A 1968 Kenworth, owned by Bryan Oetting of Butler, was selected as the best semi. A 2016 Harley-Davidson, owned by Karen Armstrong of Montpelier, was picked as the best motorcycle. A 1973 Volkswagon Super Beetle, owned by Douglas Wheeler, of Bryan, won the special interest trophy.
The longest distance award went to James Strawser, who brought a 2002 Dodge Stratus 74 miles from Adrian, Michigan.
