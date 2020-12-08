BUTLER — The City of Butler approved a new garbage contract and may look at improving street lighting.
Monday, by a 5-0 vote, the City Council approved the first reading of a new, three-year contract with Advanced Disposal Services for garbage collection and Whitley Environmental for recycling collection.
The contract takes effect Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
In 2021, the monthly rate per household will be $15.64. Garbage pickup will be assessed at $9.60, with monthly large-item pickup at $2.56. Recycling will be $3.75. Butler will assess a 67-cent administrative fee each month of the contract. For 2021 only, the city will deduct 94 cents per month to use up a cash surplus in the garbage fund.
The monthly rate goes up to $17.01 in 2022 and $17.47 in 2023.
Council member Gale Ryan made a motion to approve the contract, seconded by Gary Miller.
Later, council member Tracy Hawkins asked if there was a penalty for residents who put out items too early for the monthly cleanup, which takes place the first Monday of each month.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said there is no penalty. The monthly large item pickup was created a few years ago in place of a one-time spring cleanup event.
“I know the reason it probably was this time was (last) Monday was the 30th,” Hawkins said. “I feel people should either move it or be fined. … I think that’s something we should consider.”
“We’ve discussed whether we need to put that on Facebook a little bit more or send out a separate letter,” Mayor Mike Hartman said. Another consideration was a magnet reminder of the monthly large item pickup dates.
“We don’t want to discourage everybody,” Hartman said. “We’re doing a good job as far as getting the city cleaned up. They can’t set things out for two weeks at a time, though.”
Miller asked if American Electric Power offered an option to replace yellow-orange streetlights with white ones, especially on S.R. 1 and U.S. 6. “I just think it’s a lot more attractive to use white lighting,” he said.
“Even if there is a cost, which I’m sure there will be to upgrade (to LED lighting), we should accrue a savings through a period of a couple of years,” Miller added.
On another note, Hawkins has thrown down the gauntlet, intending for someone from her district to win the city’s Christmas decorating contest. “I’ve put it out on Facebook to everyone I know in my district; it’s on!” she said, drawing chuckles from her colleagues.
Each council district will have one winner for best decorated house, with one overall winner to be determined by council member-at-large Bill White.
In other business, the City Council approved a resolution outlining credit card use.
Elected officials, the city attorney and city employees may use the city’s credit card only for city expenses. For employees to use the card, the clerk-treasurer must receive a request in writing from that employee’s supervisor, and the user must turn in all receipts to the clerk-treasurer within five days of a transaction.
Late filings or penalties will be the responsibility of the employee. Any unauthorized use of the card will be charged to the employee.
Bingham and Hartman said the city will need to address parking on Jake Street and the issue of semis and large trucks parking on that street.
Bingham said Indiana Michigan Power has purchased the three lots surrounding the cul-de-sac, with plans to build a new substation and likely eliminating the cul-de-sac.
In addition, Bingham reported there is a prospective buyer for the former Dollar General property on that street. No other information about that development was available.
Jake Street, he said, is not covered under Butler’s parking guidelines.
“We’ve been having some semis unloading their cargo trailers and leaving them sit on that street,” Hartman explained. “In the past, there’s been semis parking in the former Dollar General lot, but the people who want to buy it have blocked that off.”
Even though there is no development on the street, the city plows it, largely for fire hydrant access, City Superintendent Eric Dohner explained. “It is becoming a problem” with trucks parking on that street, he said.
Leaf pickup will wrap up this week, Dohner said. The temporary fence has been repaired at the former Butler Company property.
Last week, city workers participated in snowplow training. Dohner said the training session included information about mailbox placement.
Bingham said Monday’s meeting was used as an experiment to livestream Butler meetings on Google Meet. “If this is working, we’ll publicize it on the website and Facebook page and go this route instead of the free conference call,” he said. While functional, the conference call method hasn’t offered the best quality for city meetings.
Hartman read the November report from Code Enforcement Officer Mike Fry.
In his report, Fry said he tagged 12 vehicles for no plates or expired plates, and nine have since complied. There were five complaints for trash in yards. He issued one notice for too many animals and wrote one RV permit.
