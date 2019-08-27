Railroad crossing
closed near St. Joe
ST. JOE — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced that S.R. 101 east of St. Joe will be closed this week to allow the CSX Railroad to rebuild the rail crossing.
Work will take place on S.R. 101 in both directions between C.R. 60 and C.R. 62. The road is expected to reopen Friday, Aug. 30, weather permitting.
The official state detour is S.R. 37/Ohio S.R. 2 to S.R. 8/Ohio S.R. 18. Overheight trucks should use the marked S.R. 18 truck detour when entering Hicksville, Ohio.
Sewer district board
to meet Wednesday
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Spencerville Community Club.
The public is invited to attend.
Helping Hands
Ministry open in Butler
BUTLER — Helping Hands Ministry is an outreach ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler assisting needy families in the Butler area with used clothing and monthly food.
Helping Hands is at 136 W. Main St. and is open 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Gently-used clothing is available for a minimal charge. A food pantry operates the second Saturday each month, also from 10 a.m. to noon.
Sign up to receive
emergency alerts
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Central Communications Center offers a way for the public to receive emergency alerts according to a new handout, powered by Hyper-Reach.
By signing up, users will receive alerts for floods, fires, severe weather, public health alerts, criminal activity, lost or missing persons and more.
To sign up, the public can go to hyper-reach.com/ indekalbsignup.html, call 412-0001, text “alert” to 412-0001 or send information to DeKalb County Department of Homeland Security, attention Hyper-Reach Enrollment, at 3399 C.R. 34, Auburn, IN 46706.
Forms are available at the City of Butler Thompson Block Building, 215 S. Broadway.
