340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Announcements
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Reading program session 3 is underway and continues through Dec. 30. Visit the library’s children’s page for prizes available for reading. See Miss Anna or visit the circulation desk to register.
• A virtual New Year’s Eve party will take place at noon Dec. 30.
• The library will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 26 and 31, and Jan. 1.
In compliance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, masks are required within the library at all times. Curbside delivery is available upon request.
New materials available
Large print: “More Than Words Can Say” by Karen Witemeyer; “The Mark” by Janet Evanovich and Raymond Benson; “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich.
Audio books: “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham. “Dark Tides” by Philippa Gregory; “Plain Bad Heroines” by Emily M. Danforth; “The Cold Millions” by Jess Walter; “Tower of Dawn” by Sarah J. Maas.
Cooking, food and wine: “Instant Family Meals: Healthy and Delicious Dishes from Your Slow Cooker, Pressure Cooker, Multicooker and Instant Pot” by Sarah Copeland; “Pie Camp: The Skills You Need to Make Any Pie You Want” by Kate McDermott.
Entertainment: “Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things” by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant.
Home and garden: “The Colorwork Bible: Techniques and Projects for Colorful Knitting” by Jessica Ostermiller.
Religion and spirituality: “Forgiving What You Can’t Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories and Create a Life that’s Beautiful Again” by Lysa TerKeurst.
Comics and graphic novels: “Max and the Midknights: Battle of the Bodkins” by Lincoln Pierce.
Library programs
• Each Wednesday, a new Make & Take craft will be available. Call or visit the library for more information.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Library guidelines
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
To our readers
