New materials available
Audio books: “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue; “The Silver Arrow” by Lev Grossman; “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars” by Christopher Paolini; “Transcendent Kingom” by Yaa Gyasi; “You Are Never Alone: Trust in the Miracle of God’s Presence and Power” by Max Lucado; “No Offense” (Little Bridge Island series) by Meg Cabot; “Carolina Breeze” (Bluebell Inn romance) by Denise Hunter; “The Water Keeper” by Charles Martin.
Literature and fiction: “Sightseer in This Killing City” (Penguin Poets) by Eugene Gloria; “The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop” by Fannie Flagg.
Mysteries and thrillers: “The Gift of the Magpie” (Meg Langslow mystery) by Donna Andrews; “The Harbinger II: The Return” by Jonathan Cahn.
Upcoming events
The second session of the youth reading program concludes Saturday.
The library will have a take-and-make craft available Wednesday. See Miss Anna for more information.
Family Fun Night
The library’s Family Fun Night event has taken on a different form in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A virtual bingo game is taking place now through Thursday. Cards that include six basket tickets may be purchased for $5 at the library’s circulation desk.
Each Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, one number will be called and posted on the library’s grand hall and digital sign, as well as on Facebook, the library website and Instagram. Each Tuesday, two numbers will drawn.
Multiple bingos can be won on the same card. Winners should bring their cards to the library to receive two basket tickets.
Visit the library to view some of the baskets, with more photos to be posted. Basket drawings will be held on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Library guidelines
Library staff will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day. Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
Library programs
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
To our readers
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
