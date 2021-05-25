Memorial Day services announced
• Memorial Day services will take place at noon in Alton Cemetery on S.R. 101 near St. Joe. Charles Curie will be the featured speaker. In case of inclement weather, the program will take place at Coburn Corners Church of Christ.
• American Legion Post 202 will conduct Memorial Day services at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Butler Cemetery on C.R. 28. Greg Hook will be the featured speaker.
