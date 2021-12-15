AUBURN — Eastside senior Rowan Tinker thrives on exact work.
During Friday’s fog day, she was working on an assignment for anatomy class when she learned she had been selected as DeKalb County’s 2022 Lilly Scholar, as selected by the Community Foundation DeKalb County.
“I had to build a whole skeleton so I was in the middle of hot-gluing on limbs when I got the call,” Tinker said. “I’m juggling the hot glue gun. I was just so excited, I dropped it.
“It’s something I’ve worked toward forever so it’s extremely exciting for me.”
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and an allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
Tinker will study pharmacy at an undecided university. She has been accepted at Butler University and Manchester University. Purdue University is also being considered. Purdue will announcement acceptance in January, when Tinker will make her final college choice.
This fall, Tinker began an internship in the pharmacy at Parkview DeKalb Hospital. Next semester, her internship will shift to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola.
“Rowan Tinker is the perfect example of what the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is all about: community involvement, academic achievement, character and leadership,” said Tanya Young, foundation executive director.
“She was selected from among a competitive group of applicants for this high honor, and our community should be very proud of Rowan and the other five finalists.”
“I’ve always been really math and science-based,” Tinker said. “I didn’t know if I wanted to go finance or medical science.”
Since August, for three hours every morning, she interns in the pharmacy department at Parkview DeKalb.
“Just having that experience really proved to me that’s where I want to be,” Tinker stated. “I was very happy just to get into the internship.
“It’s really taught me a lot, especially with COVID. I get to see all of the things that are happening in the hospital,” she said.
“Pharmacy’s in the center of it. We’re in every department. We’re constantly restocking meds, ordering things in, mixing, so I’ve got to see a lot of that.”
In college, Tinker is hopeful to do more lab work — more exact, hands-on opportunities.
“I am excited to go onto college and do more lab work,” she said. “I feel like that might be an interesting path.
“I’ve only seen the hospital side of it, but there’s a lot of different branches of pharmacy. In college, you get to rotate in pharmacy school, so I’m excited for that,” Tinker said. “I’d like to see myself in lab work or something like that.”
In nominating DeKalb County’s Lilly Scholar, the foundation’s scholarship committee considered academics, leadership activities in school, community services, employment/internship experience and job shadowing.
After the field of applicants was narrowed, the nominees were submitted to the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship program.
“We are very proud of all of these finalists,” Young said. “They are all outstanding students and excellent representatives of our community.”
Tinker describes herself as a “very exact person,” making pharmacy a good fit “because it’s a very exact science.
“We’ll see where college takes me.”
