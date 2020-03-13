BUTLER — Friday, March 13, marked the final classroom day for students in the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District before a scheduled two-week spring break.
Students were originally scheduled to return to the classroom on Monday, March 30.
That changed early Saturday evening shortly after school officials concluded a meeting with representatives from the DeKalb County Health Department.
An email from DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens reads, "Acting with an abundance of caution, the three school districts will be closed Monday, March 16, 2020, with a tentative return to school date of Monday, April 13, 2020.
"All school activities, including practices, are suspended until April 13, 2020."
While DeKalb Eastern classes won't be in session for the foreseeable future, Stephens said he and school district officials continue to monitor any developments concerning the COVID-19 virus.
Earlier last week, Stephens said the three public school superintendents agreed, after meeting with health officials, that all indoor visitor and spectator-attended school events were to be suspended beginning Saturday until further notice, with outdoor school events allowed to continue as planned.
Stephens shared a series of memos sent to faculty and staff members during the past few days:
"The coronavirus has been making national headlines for weeks, and we now have an active case in the county next door. Impacted school districts are closing their doors and universities are moving to online education," he wrote.
"The DeKalb school districts are monitoring the situation, (and) we are working with the local health department and following the recommendations from the State Health Care Public Health Emergency Coordinator. While DeKalb Eastern has not been directly impacted, we are looking to the future and anticipating that the virus will make itself known in our immediate area.
"Fortunately, we will begin a two-week break after school dismissal on Friday (March 13). Hopefully, this vacation provides enough time to give clarity to this situation.
"If an outbreak does occur, we will use eLearning. If enacted, we may have to have several days or perhaps a couple of weeks of eLearning to ensure our students and employees are safe from the virus. As you prepare for spring break, please think of your lesson plans should spring break extend beyond the scheduled two weeks or if we have an unscheduled break once we return March 30."
The school district also shared tips and preventive measures from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to control the spread of respiratory illnesses:
"Based on this morning’s meeting with state and county health officials, effective Saturday morning, March 14, DeKalb County school districts will not host any indoor activities or events that includes parents, outside visitors or spectators. This edict will remain in effect until further notice. Outdoor events are not impacted," Stephens wrote.
Additional notices were sent that day pertaining to rental of school facilities and travel.
"Rentals will no longer be allowed. Contracts issued for March and April will be canceled. We will evaluate the situation in mid-April and decide then about May rentals.
"County health (department) has advised that anyone traveling outside of the country should submit to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return to the states. This includes students, faculty and non-certified members.
"Field trips scheduled from now through May 1, 2020 are canceled," Stephens wrote. "Field trips may be rescheduled for the month of May as long as transportation services are available. Confirmation for May field trips will occur in mid-April. If the coronavirus is still prevalent, the trips will be canceled."
Finally, students were advised to take home their school-issued Chromebooks Friday in the event of school closures following spring break. If classes are canceled, Stephens said, iPads and Chromebooks will be made available to students in grades K-3. Distribution procedures will be announced the week of March 23.
Saturday's announcement supersedes that plan, however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.