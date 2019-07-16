Police make arrests
- Diana Myers, 48, of Bateman Road, Hamilton, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. June 30 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
- Nathan Healy, 34, of the 200 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:53 a.m. July 2 by Garrett Police on a warrant charging him with residential entry, a Level 6 felonym an battery a Class A misdemeanor.
- Allen Johnson, 26, of the 1000 block of West Maple Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. July 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of burglary, a Level 2 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony.
- Jeisah Bany, 23, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. July 5 by Butler Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor
- Branden Cunningham, 26, of the 500 block of South Elm Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. July 6 by Garrett Police on charges of refusal to identify self, a Class C misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
- Jimmy Dick, 46, of the 100 block of South Park Lane, Butler, was arrested at 4:51 a.m. July 6 by Butler Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
