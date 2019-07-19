BUTLER — Emergency personnel responded to an injury at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at DeKalb Molded Plastics, 550 W. Main St. in Butler.
The injured worker was not identified by company officials.
Larry Griffin Sr. of St. Joe posted on Facebook Thursday, saying, “My youngest son was electrocuted at work and is currently critical in ICU. Is breathing on his own. If your the praying kind, we can use some help.” It could not be confirmed that Griffin was describing the DeKalb Molded Plastics incident.
“The workplace incident which occurred at 1:30 p.m. on July 18 at DeKalb Molded Plastics remains under investigation,” said Doug Bonecutter, general manager at DeKalb Molded Plastics in a written statement.
Bonecutter said the worker was performing setup at the time of the incident.
“The incident has been reported to Indiana OSHA as is required,” Bonecutter continued. “At this point, no determination has been made as to the cause of this injury.
“Worker safety is our number-one priority at DeKalb Molded Plastics. We take worker safety very seriously,” he said. “Efforts are being made to support our injured team member and his family. We appreciate the efforts of the medics and others who provided emergency medical assistance.”
DeKalb EMS and the Butler police and fire departments responded to the incident.
