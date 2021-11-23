BUTLER — Bishop Luers made themselves right at home, going back for seconds and sometimes thirds — shots that is — in a 52-28 win over Eastside in a non-conference girls basketball game at Butler Tuesday.
The Knights (5-1) collected several rebounds after misses that led to more chances.
A score by Blazer freshman Sydnee Kessler cut the Luers’ lead to 18-14 with 4 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first half. At the other end, senior Celia Eyrich collected a rebound and scored for the Knights.
That exchange and Eastside’s inability to cash in or get many second chances led to an 8-0 Luers scoring advantage the rest of the half. The Knights led 26-14 at the break.
Luers freshman Reese Rhodehamel took the offensive reins from there. She scored eight of her game-high 16 points in the third, including two threes. She added a baseline jumper before the quarter ended with the Knights on top, 40-19.
Kessler led Eastside with 12 points, but the hosts never got into an offensive rhythm. Their struggles on the glass only compounded the situation.
Kaylie Hertig and Skyelar Kessler had five points each for the Blazers. Cadence Gardner had four points and McKenna Hoffelder added two.
Senior Anna Parent reached double figures with 10 points for the Knights. Eyrich and freshman Maggie Parent had eight points each.
The Blazers (4-2) are back in action Tuesday with a home game with Woodlan.
Eastside JV 47,
Bishop Luers 38
Eastside’s reserve team broke open a close game in the third quarter, outscoring Bishop Luers 16-8 to lead 34-25.
The Knights’ Annika Davis led all scorers with 25 points. Jayci Kitchen led the Blazers with 18 points and Lilli Cline added 12.
