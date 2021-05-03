BUTLER — The Butler/Wilmington Township Fire Territory board took care of some annual business and approved language changes to fire protection contracts at its budget meeting Thursday.
The fire territory board — comprised of Eric Johnson and Gale Ryan from the Butler City Council, Butler Mayor Mike Hartman and Wilmington Township Trustee Heather Bledsoe and township advisory board member Dave Capp — approved a 2022 budget with a final amount to be determined.
The 2021 budget is $375,260, according to City of Butler Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck.
The growth quotient for 2022 will determine the final amount, Eck noted. If the growth rate is 2%, the budget will be $383,155. If the growth rate is 4%, the budget will be $390,335.
“Almost all of the additional revenue we would get from the growth quotient, we would put toward pay for additional part-time firefighters,” Eck said. “Almost all of the other numbers stayed the same.”
In other business, the board approved changing the language in Franklin Township’s fire protection contract so it will not be responsible for replacement of motorized fire equipment.
Franklin Township officials had not yet signed its 2021 fire protection contract for that reason. By consensus, the fire territory board stipulated that the contracts for Stafford and Troy townships also be amended to remove the same language.
Turning back to the budget, the fire department has six part-time firefighters who respond to calls during daytime hours Monday through Friday, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz explained.
The goal is to have part-time firefighters on duty at least six days per week. The option of adding nighttime duty crews is being explored.
The cost of having two part-time firefighters working eight hours a day, six days per week is $74,880. Nighttime coverage with four firefighters, two days per week, would add $49,920. With benefits, the total cost would be $135,259.
As of Thursday’s meeting, Shultz said the part-time firefighters are on duty at the station from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday, but 10-hour shifts were expected to start in May.
“My sole job as fire chief of this department is to make sure that the red trucks get out the door,” Shultz said. “If someone calls 9-1-1, we should be there to help them.”
In 2020, Butler’s fire department handled 404 calls for service. As of April 29, the department had received 164 call this year.
The fire department currently has 16 volunteers, plus four junior members who are in high school, Shultz said. Recruiting and retaining volunteers because of the time commitment is problematic for most fire departments.
In case of Butler’s department, most volunteers work first- or third-shift jobs, leaving just a few available for calls.
He noted there is no way of knowing when or if a call will come in on a given day. Shultz noted a day earlier this year when he and Assistant Fire Chief Jimmie Eck responded to five calls in one day, one after the other.
The part-time firefighters are trained to operate all of Butler’s trucks and respond wherever needed throughout the service area. In addition, on-duty firefighters perform routine truck checks and can perform service and repairs.
“Volunteers are great. I don’t want to turn away a volunteer,” Shultz said. “The volunteer fire service in 1987 was 30% over the age of 40. Today, we are at almost 55% over the age of 40.
“Not only are we not getting volunteers, the volunteers we have are aging and are not being replaced by younger people,” he said. “It’s not just a Butler problem, this is a nationwide problem.
“If I’m not doing my homework and being prepared … I can’t tell you what it’s going to be like five years from now, two years from now. Right now, we have to augment our volunteers, and this is where our money needs to go.”
