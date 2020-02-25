BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association is looking for projects, and one of those could be the former Butler Company property across from the Butler Public Library.
At the body’s Feb. 18 meeting in the upstairs meeting room in the Thompson Block Building, Mayor Mike Hartman told a gathering of about 25 people that the city now owns the property, largely left untouched since a March 2015 arson fire destroyed several buildings on the complex.
“The site has to get cleaned up, either with a grant or if we do it ourselves,” Hartman said.
Later, Dawn Mason of the United Way of DeKalb County suggested the site might make a good project for that organization’s annual Day of Caring event.
Her husband, Eastside football coach Todd Mason, said he knows about 45 football players who could help with cleanup efforts.
A number of Butler Co. bricks are strewn among the debris field. With the city also owning property along the west side of the 100 block of South Broadway, it was suggested possibly repurposing those bricks for a walkway as part of a community area.
Another project discussed was identifying locations for possible murals.
Butler Main Street President Jodi Barber said each mural could cost between $20,000 to $30,000. While the organization is not eligible to apply for grants to the Indiana Arts Commission until 2021, that is a possible source of funding.
Barber gave a brief history of Butler’s Main Street effort, noting that meetings began in 2018, with a board of directors established in 2019. The not-for-profit group has achieved its tax-exempt status.
The group’s first project was the very successful Harvest Festival in October.
Barber explained the four pillars of the Main Street initiative are promotion, organization, design and economic vitality.
In addition to cleaning up the Butler Co. property, Hartman said his goals for Butler include code enforcement and bringing more housing to the community.
Two Butler police officers are handling code enforcement issues during their days off, and as of the Feb. 18 meeting, had served 63 notices to residents, with nearly half of the issues already addressed. Hartman called that a “very, very good start.”
Hartman said there needs to be housing to encourage more of the 4,500 people who work in the 46721 ZIP code to live in Butler.
City Planner Steve Bingham, who served in Garrett for several years before coming to the community, said the approach has to be having the jobs first, then housing, before businesses will come to Butler.
Another of Hartman’s goals is to turn one of the vacant downtown buildings into a business incubator that could be home to many smaller businesses. “That would allow new entrepreneurs to get established,” he said.
“We need to give people something to be proud of,” Barber said. “We need to plan some effective events and go forward.
“It won’t be easy,” she said. “We won’t solve (Butler’s problems) today. We won’t solve it all in a year.”
“There’s been a lot of talking but not as much doing,” Dawn Mason said. “The more people see things happen, the more willing they’ll be to get involved.”
