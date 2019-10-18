BUTLER — Students learn and grow through community service, and 68 students are involved in Eastside's Interact chapter.
Interact is the high school part of Rotary International, and the school's chapter was founded by the Butler Rotary Club.
Student leaders guide others through various projects throughout the year. Eastside's leaders for the 2019-2020 school year are senior Ziayra Hulbert and juniors Jaiden Baker, Liam Franz, Mason Fritch and Dylan Hertig. Faculty sponsors are Beth Holman and Principal Larry Yoder.
"It's nice to give back to the community that does so much in supporting us," Baker said. She wanted to be involved in a school group that focused on community service.
"(I wanted) to get involved in the community," Franz said. "I wanted to expand my horizons."
"You feel like you're doing good things for your community," Fritch said.
"I had never done anything like this," Hertig said. "To be involved in the community, it's good not only for myself but everybody."
Hulbert, who has been involved in Interact since her freshman year, said the program helps students learn team building and communication skills. "You can do this your entire life through Interact, Rotaract (college-level program) and Rotary," she said.
Interact's first project this year was having members serve as guides for younger students at Ivy Tech's Walk Into My Future event in cooperation with DeKalb Promise. With the Butler Rotary Club, Interact also participated in the pumpkin decorating contest at Butler's Harvest Festival earlier this month.
Interact projects include recycling, cleaning tables in the cafeteria and operating a clothing closet at Eastside.
In addition, students volunteer at the Butler Community Food Pantry. A future project that will help the food pantry is collecting food items and building a theme structure for Community Harvest Food Bank's CANstruction event with displays at Glenbrook Mall in Fort Wayne.
After the CANstruction contest, collected food items go to Community Harvest and then to the Butler food pantry for distribution to needy individuals and families.
Other projects include helping at the DeKalb County Humane Shelter and celebrating Valentine's day with residents at local nursing homes.
"I wanted them to realize what it means to serve," Holman explained. "They often find out what they're doing does as much for themselves as it does for the people they're helping."
After membership was in the 20s in recent years, Interact participation has grown substantially, largely from word of mouth among students.
"There's so many ways you can serve," Holman added. "There's a wide range of things they can enjoy and spend their time doing.
"There's opportunities for us to grow with the things we do within the school and the community."
