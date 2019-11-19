BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board signed new two-year contracts with its teachers Monday night.
A two-year agreement gives all teachers $1,000 raises to their base pay for this school year and also in the 2020-2021 year.
“I think teachers are happy with what they have received,” said Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens.
The raises average 2% overall, Stephens said. They amount to 2.7 % for beginning teachers, because their pay rates are lower, and 1.6 % for experienced teachers at the top of the pay scale.
With the raises, a beginning teacher will be paid $37,000 this year and $38,000 next year. The highest pay rate for the most experienced teachers will be $73,000 this year and $74,000 next year.
The contract applies to 186 teachers in all: 81 in the DeKalb Eastern school district, 80 in the Northeastern Indiana Special Education Cooperative and 25 teachers for the regional Impact Institute.
DeKalb Eastern serves as the business agent for the special education and vocational education cooperatives that serve multiple school districts in northeast Indiana.
In addition to their salaries, teachers are receiving state Teacher Appeciation Grants this year of $1,500 for teachers rated as highly effective and $1,000 for those rated effective. Those grants do not add to their permanent base pay.
Stephens noted that full-time, noncertified employees (who are not licensed teachers) are receiving a one-time stipend of $750; full-time noncertified employees who work only during the school are receiving $500, and all other noncertified employees are receiving a stipend of $250.
Also Monday, Stephens reported on building improvement projects that are being considered for 2020.
A project at Butler Elementary School could replace wall coverings and flooring in the main hallway.
A potential upgrade at the Eastside Junior-Senior High School library could involve carpeting, shelving and the ceiling treatment.
“When you walk in there, there’s a lot of shelves that don’t have anything on them,” due to reduced use of books, especially encyclopedias and resource materials, Stephens said.
“We’re looking at redesigning it to be more of a lounge or central location” with small collaboration rooms for group work, said Eastside Principal Larry Yoder.
The library at Riverdale Elementary School could get new carpet and wall covering and possible changes to shelving, Stephens said.
The board heard that books still are heavily used at elementary school libraries.
Shane Conwell, assistant principal at Eastside, reported on attending what he described as an excellent conference on school safety and threat assessment.
Board members congratulated the Eastside varsity football team that won its first sectional championship earlier this month. They also praised the team’s sportsmanship, cheerleaders, student managers and the community for its support of the team.
