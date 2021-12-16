BUTLER — Knowing that supporting its staff is a key element to its commitment to excellence and focus on students, the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District has entered into a partnership with Trine University.
“As the needs for teachers continue to grow, we are always looking for new ways to support our current staff in their continuing education. This is just one more way we can help,” said Shane Conwell, Ph.D., superintendent of the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District.
The new agreement will allow DeKalb Eastern — which includes Eastside Junior-Senior High School and Butler Elementary in Butler as well as Riverdale Elementary in St. Joe — to provide its employees more options for professional development and easier access to a variety of degree programs.
Trine is developing graduate programs in education in addition to the associate, bachelor’s and master’s programs it already offers through TrineOnline.
DeKalb Eastern CSD staff members in all departments will receive the benefits given to all TrineOnline students, including free application for enrollment and unofficial transfer credit evaluation. Trine also offers more than 45 courses using open education resources, eliminating textbook and materials costs.
“DeKalb Eastern, just like Trine University, works to prepare students to succeed, lead and serve. It’s a privilege to partner with and support an organization whose focus so closely mirrors our own,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “By working together, we can do even more to equip the district’s employees, thereby further enhancing the education of students in eastern DeKalb County.”
Trine has previously partnered with DeKalb Eastern through the STEM with Storm program and dual enrollment opportunities for its students. Through this new partnership, DeKalb Eastern will receive benefits for its staff, such as a complimentary professional development course and access to customized courses, available both online and on site. Trine also is working with DeKalb Eastern to develop additional pathways for professional development for all of its employees, allowing more co-workers to advance into teaching positions.
DeKalb Eastern co-workers also will be provided additional support in obtaining access to available educational grants and scholarships, reducing tuition reimbursement expenses and allowing the school district to maximize its impact on staff education.
Additionally, DeKalb Eastern team members will receive added support to ensure employees who take course work at Trine are utilizing all available academic and financial aid services.
Trine will also offer the school district enhanced opportunities to recruit Trine students and alumni for open positions and share information regarding its available services. DeKalb Eastern also will gain access to a broader range of community activities with student organizations, athletics and various exclusive Trine events, including job fairs and classroom activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.