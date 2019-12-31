St. Joe officials appreciate support
To the St. Joe community,
We, your “TEAM” (Randy Drake, Daniel Davidhizar, Mary Simcox and Angela Snyder) would like to express our appreciation to St. Joe residents.
The support of our campaign goals by your vote and voice will assist us in serving and planning for St. Joe’s future.
Our St. Joe welcome signs state “We Pull Together with Community Pride.” As your newly-elected officials, we re-state the promise that St. Joe deserves a team that will work together for you.
Together, we are St. Joe.
Town Council members Daniel Davidhizar, Randy Drake and Mary Simcox and Clerk-Treasurer Angela Snyder.
