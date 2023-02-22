BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board heard several reports at Monday’s meeting.
Eastside Assistant Principal Luke Cooper presented information on a second-year program, “Green and Growing,” a positive behavior intervention effort for junior high students.
The goal of the program is to support behavior and academic growth for students.
Cooper told the board there have been significant drops in the number of failing grades and increased student accountability for academic success.
In the first semester of the 2022-2023 school year, Cooper said the number of failing grades dropped 60% compared to data prior to the implementation of the program.
Green and Growing incorporates goal-setting and encouraging students to seek ways to improve. Cooper praised the efforts of junior high teachers in the success of the program.
Eastside Principal Orie Foster shared information about the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed dashboard and how student opportunities both at Eastside and vocational programs at the Impact Institute help contribute to the data.
The Impact Institute will hold a tour from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Thursday, March 2 for school board members from participating school districts.
As business agent for the Impact Institute, the DeKalb Eastern board accepted these donations:
• $13,250 for the marine mechanics program for lower units and an outboard; and
• Scrap metal, valued at $27,949, for the welding program.
In other business, Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell was given permission to attend the National School Public Relations Association conference in Missouri July 15-19. The July board meeting has been rescheduled to July 24.
The district’s staff spotlight for January was school resource officer and DeKalb County Sheriff Deputy Rick Short and K9 Raven.
Each month, a staff member will be recognized for service and dedication to DeKalb Eastern and posted to the district’s website.
In addition, each selected staff member will teach the superintendent a task specific to his or her position. Short taught Conwell how to give Raven commands.
The school board accepted these personnel moves:
• Butler Elementary teacher Glenna Weaver will retire June 30 after 37 years of service with the district.
• Part-time Eastside guidance counselor Rebecca Hoover submitted her resignation, effective May 25.
• Eastside teacher Bailey Hendricks submitted her resignation, effective Jan. 13, 2023; and
• Northeastern Indiana Special Education Cooperative teacher Marjorie Holsinger will retire, effective May 26.
