ST. JOE — Toni McAlhany, Baylie Roberts, Jeremy Engle and Kendyl Smith were named “Best of Show” winners at the St. Joe Pickle Festival art and photo show.
Engle made it a three-peat as winner in the adult photography category.
Engle’s original idea was to shoot a sunset, but what made his entry a winner was when he decided to shoot a sunset through corn stalks from his neighbor’s field near Ashley.
Of the original idea, he said, “It was a pretty sunset, but it was lacking something. I decided to include corn.
“It shows we have more than corn in Indiana,” Engle said. “We have pretty sunsets too.”
Smith was a repeat winner, holding her title in the youth photography category.
In her winning photo, Smith, 18, a DeKalb High School graduate and headed to Indiana University, asked her mother to be her model.
Smith explained it was for a high school photography assignment in which students were challenged to shoot above and below perspectives.
“She thought I was crazy,” Smith said. Smith thanked her mother for helping her, as well as her teacher for encouraging her to think outside the box.
McAlhany garnered top honors in adult art for her painting of a cat investigating a watering pitcher.
Although she has just one cat, she calls herself the “crazy cat lady” because she draws inspiration from felines. “They’re always so fun to watch,” she explained. “They’re always getting into something.”
Her winning work took about four hours to complete.
A retired attorney, McAlhany said, “I do this instead. It’s a lot more fun.”
Roberts earned top honors in youth art for her pencil rendering of a woman wearing a hat.
People’s Choice winners were Jim Littlejohn, adult art; Ali Roark, adult photography; Sydney Yoder, youth art and Abigail Yeager, youth photography.
Youth Photography
Best of Show — Kendyl Smith.
People’s Choice — Abigail Yeager.
Animals
Grades 4-6 — 2. Reagen Fiandt. Grades 7-9 — 1. Lydia Sullivan; 2. Lydia Sullivan; 3. Lydia Sullivan. Grades 10-12 — 1. Abigail Yeager.
Architecture
Grades 7-9 — 1. Lydia Sullivan. Grades 10-12 — 1. Bree Doster.
Black-and-white
Grades 4-6 — 1. Reagen Fiandt; 2. Reagen Fiandt. Grades 7-9 — 1. Lydia Sullivan; 2. Lydia Sullivan; 3. Lydia Sullivan. Grades 10-12 — 1. Kendyl Smith; 2. Kendyl Smith; 3. Bree Doster.
Catch-All
Grades 4-6 — 2. Reagen Fiandt. Grades 7-9 — 1. Lydia Sullivan; 2. Lydia Sullivan; 3. Lydia Sullivan. Grades 10-12 — 1. Kendyl Smith; 2. Abigail Yeager; 3. Bree Doster.
Collage
Grades 4-6 — 2. Briana Myers. Grades 10-12 — 2. Kendyl Smith.
Digital Darkroom
Grades 10-12 — 1. Abigail Yeager.
Flowers
Grades 7-9 — 1. Lydia Sullivan; 2. Lydia Sullivan; 3. Lydia Sullivan. Grades 10-12 — 1. Kendyl Smith.
Nature
Grades 4-6 — 1. Reagen Fiandt; 2. Bree Doster; 3. Briana Myers. Grades 7-9 — 1. Lydia Sullivan; 2. Lydia Sullivan; 3. Lydia Sullivan. Grades 10-12 — 1. Kendyl Smith; 2. Bree Doster; 3. Abigail Yeager.
Portraits
Grades 7-9 — 1. Lydia Sullivan; 2. Lydia Sullivan; 3. Lydia Sullivan. Grades 10-12 — 1. Kendyl Smith; 2. Kendyl Smith; 3. Kendyl Smith.
Snapshot
Grades 7-9 — 1. Lydia Sullivan; 2. Lydia Sullivan; 3. Lydia Sullivan. Grades 10-12 — 2. Abigail Yeager.
Adult Photography
Best of Show — Jeremy Engle.
People’s Choice — Ali Roark.
Animals
1. Ali Roark; 2. Linda Bishop; 3. Jeremy Engle.
Architecture
1. Jeremy Engle; 2. Kloudi Minnick.
Black-and-white
1. Jeremy Engle; 2. Linda Bishop; 3. Ali Roark.
Catch-All
1. Jeremy Engle; 2. Abby Scrock.
Collage
1. Tom Bishop; 2. Jean Camp.
Digital Darkroom
3. Teri Timmerman.
Flowers
1. Kloudi Minnick; 2. Kloudi Minnick; 3. Cheryl Myers.
Nature
1. Jeremy Engle; 2. Amy Hillegass; 3. Kloudi Minnick.
Portrait
1. Teri Timmerman; 2. Kloudi Minnick; 3. Teri Timmerman.
Snapshot
1. Teri Timmerman; 2. Amy Hillegass; 3. Teri Timmerman.
Youth Art
Best of Show — Baylie Roberts
People’s Choice — Sydney Yoder.
Acrylic
Grades 4-6 — 1. Stella Steury. Grades 7-9 — 1. Baylie Roberts; 2. Sydney Yoder. Grades 10-12 — Erin Snyder.
Catch-All
Grades 7-9 — 1. Heather Quick.
Charcoal
Grades 7-9 — 1. Sydney Yoder; 2. Sydney Yoder; 3. Baylie Roberts. Grades 10-12 — 1. Erin Snyder; 2. Isabelle Quick.
Pastels/colored pencil
Grades 7-9 — 1. Baylie Roberts; 2. Kourtlynn McCord; 3. Kourtlynn McCord. Grades 10-12 — 1. Isabelle Quick.
Pen and ink
Grades 1-3 — 1. Levi Steury. Grades 4-6 — Stella Steury. Grades 10-12 — 1. Isabelle Quick.
Watercolor
Grades 1-3 — 1. Levi Steury; 2. Elsie Steury; 3. Elsie Steury. Grades 4-6 — 1. Stella Steury; 2. Stella Steury. Grades 7-9 — 1. Sydney Yoder; 2. Kourtlynn McCord; 3. Baylie Roberts. Grades 10-12 — 1. Erin Snyder.
What A Pickle
1. Stella Steury; 2. Levi Steury.
Adult art
Best of Show — Toni McAlhany.
People’s Choice — Jim Littlejohn.
Acrylic
1. Toni McAlhany; 2. Diann Getty; 3. Diann Getty.
Catch-All
1. Diann Getty; 2. Diann Getty; 3. Diann Getty.
Crayons
1. Shirley Handshoe; 2. Shirley Handshoe.
Oil – Animals
1. Toni McAlhany.
Oil – Nature
1. Toni McAlhany.
Oil – Still Life
1. Toni McAlhany.
Pencil/Colored Pencil
1. Jamie Franco; 2. Shirley Handshoe.
Watercolor
1. Lisa Gardner; 2. Lisa Gardner; 3. Jamie Franco.
What A Pickle
1. Lisa Gardner; 2. Toni McAlhany; 3. Linda Bishop.
