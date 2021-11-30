340 S. Broadway
868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday
Upcoming activities
• Chair yoga classes will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Stretch and move classes have returned. Classes are from 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursday. Sign up at the circulation desk.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
• The LEGO club, for children in grades K-5, will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
• Bingo for children and teens will take place at the library in December and January. Children bingo will be 3-4 p.m. Dec. 7 and Jan. 12. Teen bingo will be 5-6 p.m. Dec. 7 and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
• Teen Time, for grades 6-12, will take place from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. There will be music, a craft, games and snacks.
• Tuesday movies, for children in grades K-12, will take place at 4 p.m. Dec. 14. Signed parent permission forms are required in advance. There will be free snacks.
StoryTime
Beginning Monday, Dec. 6, StoryTime hours will change at the library.
New times are: Tiny Tales, for ages 3-5 years, is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Monday. StoryTime for ages K-5 is 4:45-5:45 p.m. each Monday. Toddler Time, for ages 2 years and under is from 10-10:30 a.m. each Thursday.
New materials available
Biography: “The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine’s Daughters” by Rachel Trethewey. “The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx” by Nikki Sixx.
Large print: “A Cup of Silver Linings” (Dove Pond series) by Karen Hawkins. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham.
Society: “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Age of Fentanyl and Meth” by Sam Quinones.
History: “Our First Civil War: Patriots and Loyalists in the American Revolution” by H.W. Brands. “The Library: A Fragile History” by Andrew Pettegree and Arther der Weduwen.
Cooking, food and wine: “Rise and Run: Recipes, Rituals and Runs to Fuel Your Day” by Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky. “Glorious Beef: The LaFrieda Family and the Evolution of the American Meat Industry” by Pat LaFrieda and Cecilia Molinari. “Baking for the Holidays: 50+ Treats for a Festive Season” by Sarah Kieffer. “Instant Pot Bible: 175 Original Ways to Remake Your Favorite Restaurant Recipes in Your Instant Pot” by Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious: An ‘In the Kitchen With David’ Cookbook from QVC’s Resident Foodie” by David Venable.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Death at Greenway” by Lori Rader-Day. “Sea Hawke” by Ted Bell.
Sports: “Black Cowboys of Rodeo: Unsung Heroes from Harlem to Hollywood and the American West” by Keith Ryan Cartwright.
Teen: “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak. “Battle of the Bands” from Candlewick.
DVD: “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” and “Nick Jr.: The Night Before Christmas,” both from Nickelodeon. “Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures” from Ncircle. “Free Guy” from 20th Century Fox. “Indescribable” from Indescribable. “Jungle Cruise” from Walt Disney Pictures. “The Green Knight” from Lionsgate.
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
Library is fine-free
The Butler Public Library is fine-free on all loaned items, except WiFi hot spots.
For more information on how the program works, contact the library.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
