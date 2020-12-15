AUBURN — An Ohio man is in custody in connection with a string of vehicle thefts and home invasions that occurred Monday in rural DeKalb County.
Nicholas J. Larkin, 36, of Defiance, Ohio, was arrested and is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on related felony charges.
Preliminary charges include one count of burglary, a Level 2 felony, and one charge of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
At approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a reported home invasion at a residence in the 4000 block of Wilderness Court, three miles southeast of Waterloo, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
Upon the arrival of police, the homeowners reported they had been held at knifepoint by an unknown white male — later identified as Larkin — prior to the suspect stealing their Dodge Durango passenger vehicle and fleeing the scene.
The deputies also discovered an abandoned GMC Acadia passenger car at the residence. The vehicle had been reported as stolen during an armed robbery incident in Williams County, Ohio. DeKalb County Central Communications relayed this information to the Indiana State Police post and requested ISP detectives to assist in the investigation.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., while officers were on scene at the Wilderness Court address, a report came in regarding a second home invasion in the 7500 block of C.R. 56, four miles northeast of St. Joe. Troopers arriving on scene at the C.R. 56 residence determined that the male suspect driving the Durango had attempted to break into the residence, but fled after being confronted by the homeowner. Troopers found the Durango, crashed and abandoned, just a short distance from the C.R. 56 residence.
Shortly after 8 p.m., a homeowner nearby in the 5700 block of C.R. 75 reported that a Nissan Altima passenger car had just been stolen, according to the news release. Troopers patrolling the area were able to locate the stolen Nissan Altima driving behind a residence in the 6600 block of C.R. 75. Troopers attempted to stop the Nissan, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
Troopers were led through a series of yards, farm fields and railroad tracks before the Nissan Altima became disabled and stuck, police said. The driver — later confirmed as Larkin — then fled on foot, and was apprehended a short time later by Trooper Jeff Goehring and Trooper Richard Williams in a farm field near C.R. 75 and C.R. 60.
After apprehension, Larkin was found to have sustained injuries during one of the vehicle crashes, requiring medical attention. Larkin was transported by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne. He was treated and released with only minor injuries. Larkin then was taken into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn.
All of the separate criminal incidents that took place over the course of Monday night are being investigated by the Indiana State Police as the lead investigative agency. Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.
"At this time, there is no further information to release," Indiana State Police said. "Once all investigative efforts are complete, the DeKalb County prosecutor will review and determine any and all additional charges to be filed in this matter."
Indiana State Police were assisted in the investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Butler Police Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Riverside Towing and Brent’s Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.