BUTLER — The annual Butler High School alumni reunion, originally scheduled for Sunday, June 27, will not take place this year.
Organizers are hoping to have the reunion on the last Sunday in June 2022.
For answers to questions or more information, people may contact Winkie Obendorf at 868-5110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.