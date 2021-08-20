BUTLER — Butler’s Board of Works approved three proposals involving wastewater department operations.
Interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning made the requests.
Board members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson approved a $47,457 bid from ADS Environmental Services to perform temporary flow monitoring services in preparation for a new stormwater master plan. Lanning said the last master plan was completed in 2012. The price includes the purchase of two flow meters, a rain gauge, professional services, equipment and rental.
The board also approved a $40,342 bid from American Pump Repair of New Palestine to install two Barnes SITHE Chopper pumps and a new pump control panel at the Meadowmere lift station. Lanning said similar pumps were installed at the South Shore lift station over two years ago and have not required cleaning. Older pumps needed to be cleared of debris every few weeks.
Lanning and City Superintendent Eric Dohner favor having all lift station pumps from the same manufacturer.
Most lift stations have two pumps that alternate their usage. “Right now, we have a hodge-podge. Some even have different styles in the same lift station,” Dohner said.
There are five different pump manufacturers in the city’s lift stations, Lanning added.
The board also authorized a $4,300 training package with CUES for field service training with the city’s camera truck. Lanning said the training was planned for last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented CUES from traveling.
The board modified a bid from Federal Field Services to inspect three Federal Signal warning sirens for $1,350. The original bid was for $2,700 to inspect the city’s six sirens, but three are made by a different manufacturer.
Board members approved two special event requests to be held in the downtown area.
Seth and Tracey Gump received permission for a Hometown Heroes event on Sept. 11 to raise funds for emergency responders in Butler, St. Joe and Spencerville. The event will include events in Butler and a kayak trip down the St. Joseph River.
Inspiration Ministries received permission for its Time to Rise block party Sept. 18. The event will celebrate the ultimate sacrifice and continued sacrifice by others for freedoms. It will include a mini parade, pony rides, archery tag, and the opportunity for kids to tour police, fire and military vehicles.
