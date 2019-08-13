James Lockhart
BUTLER — James (J.J., Jimmy and Jim) Nelson Lockhart, 65, of Butler, died Aug. 5, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Doyle Strawn
BUTLER — Doyle L. Strawn, 85, of Butler, died Aug. 6, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Jean Camp
ST. JOE — Jean E. Camp, 76, of St. Joe, died Aug. 6, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Larry Griffin Jr.
ST. JOE — Larry Allen “Bean” Griffin Jr., 28, of St. Joe, died Aug. 4, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
William Jenkins
LEO — William Dave Jenkins, 89, of Leo, died Aug. 9, 2019.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Lisa Gahry
WATERLOO — Lisa A. Gahry, 63, of Waterloo, died Aug. 8, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Arlo Bowman
AUBURN — Arlo R. “Dub” Bowman, 99, of Auburn, died Aug. 5, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Barbara Houser
AUBURN — Barbara L. Houser, 83, of Auburn, died Aug. 10, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
John Lingar
AUBURN — John H. Lingar, 57, of Auburn, died Aug. 5, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Holly Noble
AUBURN — Holly Jean Noble, 58, of Auburn, died Aug. 5, 2019.
Mungovan Simple Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Anthony Goss
GARRETT — Anthony Goss, 31, of Garrett, died Aug. 9, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Irene Molargik
GARRETT — Irene M. Molargik, 94, of Garrett, died Aug. 10, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Robert Luke
FORT WAYNE — Robert D. “Bob” Luke, 92, of Fort Wayne and born in Angola, died Aug. 2, 2019.
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Patricia Martin
ANGOLA — Patricia L. Martin, 90, of Angola, died Aug. 6, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Darren Quillen
ANGOLA — Darren E. Quillen, 51, of Angola, died Aug. 2, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Katherine Briggs
FREMONT — Katherine Louise Briggs, 77, of Fremont and formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, died Aug. 6, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Leonard Smith
AVILLA — Leonard Smith, 72, of Avilla, died Aug. 9, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Marjory Gerold
KENDALLVILLE — Marjory Gerold, 96, of Kendallville, died Aug. 4, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Michael Goings
KENDALLVILLE — Michael “Mike” J. Goings, 61, of Kendallville, died Aug. 3, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.
Betty Hurt
KENDALLVILLE — Betty Jo Hurt, 76, of Kendallville, died Aug. 8, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Charolette Lautzenheiser
KENDALLVILLE — Charolette Ann Lautzenheiser, 59, of Kendallville, died Aug. 1, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Richard Prater
KENDALLVILLE — Richard Prater, 69, of Kendallville, died Aug. 5, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
James Rector
KENDALLVILLE — James Christian Rector, 55, of Kendallville and formerly of Elkhart, died Aug. 8, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Sible
KENDALLVILLE — Thomas F. Sible, 67, of Kendallville, died Aug. 4, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
