James Lockhart

BUTLER — James (J.J., Jimmy and Jim) Nelson Lockhart, 65, of Butler, died Aug. 5, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Doyle Strawn

BUTLER — Doyle L. Strawn, 85, of Butler, died Aug. 6, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Jean Camp

ST. JOE — Jean E. Camp, 76, of St. Joe, died Aug. 6, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Larry Griffin Jr.

ST. JOE — Larry Allen “Bean” Griffin Jr., 28, of St. Joe, died Aug. 4, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

William Jenkins

LEO — William Dave Jenkins, 89, of Leo, died Aug. 9, 2019.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.

Lisa Gahry

WATERLOO — Lisa A. Gahry, 63, of Waterloo, died Aug. 8, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Arlo Bowman

AUBURN — Arlo R. “Dub” Bowman, 99, of Auburn, died Aug. 5, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Barbara Houser

AUBURN — Barbara L. Houser, 83, of Auburn, died Aug. 10, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

John Lingar

AUBURN — John H. Lingar, 57, of Auburn, died Aug. 5, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Holly Noble

AUBURN — Holly Jean Noble, 58, of Auburn, died Aug. 5, 2019.

Mungovan Simple Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Anthony Goss

GARRETT — Anthony Goss, 31, of Garrett, died Aug. 9, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Irene Molargik

GARRETT — Irene M. Molargik, 94, of Garrett, died Aug. 10, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Robert Luke

FORT WAYNE — Robert D. “Bob” Luke, 92, of Fort Wayne and born in Angola, died Aug. 2, 2019.

D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Patricia Martin

ANGOLA — Patricia L. Martin, 90, of Angola, died Aug. 6, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Darren Quillen

ANGOLA — Darren E. Quillen, 51, of Angola, died Aug. 2, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Katherine Briggs

FREMONT — Katherine Louise Briggs, 77, of Fremont and formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, died Aug. 6, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Leonard Smith

AVILLA — Leonard Smith, 72, of Avilla, died Aug. 9, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Marjory Gerold

KENDALLVILLE — Marjory Gerold, 96, of Kendallville, died Aug. 4, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Michael Goings

KENDALLVILLE — Michael “Mike” J. Goings, 61, of Kendallville, died Aug. 3, 2019.

Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.

Betty Hurt

KENDALLVILLE — Betty Jo Hurt, 76, of Kendallville, died Aug. 8, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Charolette Lautzenheiser

KENDALLVILLE — Charolette Ann Lautzenheiser, 59, of Kendallville, died Aug. 1, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Richard Prater

KENDALLVILLE — Richard Prater, 69, of Kendallville, died Aug. 5, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

James Rector

KENDALLVILLE — James Christian Rector, 55, of Kendallville and formerly of Elkhart, died Aug. 8, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Thomas Sible

KENDALLVILLE — Thomas F. Sible, 67, of Kendallville, died Aug. 4, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.