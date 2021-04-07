BUTLER — A motorcyclist sustained head injuries when he struck the rear of a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 6 and C.R. 79 east of Butler around 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.
Police said the motorcycle operator, Samuel Blackburn, 51, of Edgerton, Ohio, was listed in stable condition at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Police said he was not wearing a helmet when the accident occurred.
Blackburn's 1953 Harley-Davidson Hydra Glide motorcycle was a total loss, according to police.
Police said Blackburn and Tammy Dunn, 48, driving a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, both were traveling in a northeasterly direction on U.S. 6 with a pickup truck between them.
Police said Dunn turned north onto C.R. 79 and the pickup truck passed the Dunn vehicle on the right. Blackburn passed the pickup and struck the rear of Dunn’s vehicle.
Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered bleeding from his head and memory loss, police said.
Dunn's vehicle sustained minor rear-end damage.
County police were assisted by the Butler police and fire departments and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.