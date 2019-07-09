On July 4, 1776, the United States adopted the Declaration of Independence, marking the birth of a new and independent nation.
Since its adoption, Americans have celebrated our country’s freedom by participating in festivities such as parades, barbecues, concerts and fireworks.
With the recent Independence Day holiday, fireworks sales are skyrocketing, and it’s vital Hoosiers take proper safety precautions. In 2017 alone, more than 230 fireworks-related injuries were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.
In order to keep you and your loved ones safe this summer, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the State Fire Marshal provided important fireworks safety reminders. This includes:
- Never letting children handle, play with or light any fireworks without adult supervision;
- Storing fireworks in a cool, dry place;
- Using a clear, open area and keeping the audience a safe distance from the shooting site;
- Using extreme caution when lighting fireworks in the wind and keeping spectators in a place where the wind is blowing smoke and debris away from them;
- Never smoking or consuming alcohol when lighting fireworks;
- Never attempting to make or alter any fireworks; and
- Only lighting one firework at a time.
The National Safety Council (NSC) is also reminding Americans about the dangers of sparklers.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers alone account for more than 25 percent of emergency room visits involving fireworks injuries. Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees and can quickly ignite clothing and cause severe burns.
Therefore, the NSC suggests considering safer alternatives, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.
If you choose to set off your own fireworks, it is also important to review Indiana’s fireworks laws.
In Indiana, it is legal to set off fireworks June 29 through July 3 from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight; and July 5-9 from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset. However, on a state holiday, it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight. Hoosiers should always check with local officials, as this time frame may be limited further by local ordinances.
Additionally, fireworks can only be purchased by someone 18 years of age or older.
For more fireworks safety reminders, visit in.gov/dhs/files/fireworks.
